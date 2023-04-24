OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump To Publish King Charles' Private Letter Without Permission In New Book

donald charles pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 24 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump will publish a private letter from King Charles in his upcoming book, Letters to Trump — but apparently the royal hasn't signed off on the decision.

In the note, which was written in 1995, Charles thanks the businessman, 76, for offering him an honorary membership to Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

According to an outlet, the future king wished Trump well on his future ventures while sharing he would love to come down to the Sunshine State to see him. Charles also reportedly invited Trump to drop by Charles’ Institute of Architecture in London.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump charles

As OK! previously reported, the tome, which will be released on April 25, features letters from Vladimir Putin, Princess Diana, Alec Baldwin and Arnold Palmer.

“I think they’re going to see a very fascinating life. I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**,” he told Breitbart News in March when asked about the project.

Article continues below advertisement

After the remark went viral, Diana's brother Charles Spencer fired back at the former president and called him out for his condensing words.

“Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his a***,’ since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an a*** fissure,” the 58-year-old tweeted on Wednesday, March 15.

donaldtrump
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time Trump has been outspoken about Princess Diana, who died in 1997. After the car crash that took her life, he was asked about her during an interview with Howard Stern.

"Why do people think it's egotistical of you to say you could've gotten with Lady Di? You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her," the host asked, to which Trump replied, "I think I could have."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Seina Scott, a friend of Diana's later told The Sunday Times in 2015 the Trump constantly sent her flowers.

"It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
charles
Source: mega

The Daily Telegraph reported on Charles' letter.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.