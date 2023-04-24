Donald Trump To Publish King Charles' Private Letter Without Permission In New Book
Donald Trump will publish a private letter from King Charles in his upcoming book, Letters to Trump — but apparently the royal hasn't signed off on the decision.
In the note, which was written in 1995, Charles thanks the businessman, 76, for offering him an honorary membership to Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.
According to an outlet, the future king wished Trump well on his future ventures while sharing he would love to come down to the Sunshine State to see him. Charles also reportedly invited Trump to drop by Charles’ Institute of Architecture in London.
As OK! previously reported, the tome, which will be released on April 25, features letters from Vladimir Putin, Princess Diana, Alec Baldwin and Arnold Palmer.
“I think they’re going to see a very fascinating life. I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**,” he told Breitbart News in March when asked about the project.
After the remark went viral, Diana's brother Charles Spencer fired back at the former president and called him out for his condensing words.
“Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his a***,’ since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an a*** fissure,” the 58-year-old tweeted on Wednesday, March 15.
This is hardly the first time Trump has been outspoken about Princess Diana, who died in 1997. After the car crash that took her life, he was asked about her during an interview with Howard Stern.
"Why do people think it's egotistical of you to say you could've gotten with Lady Di? You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her," the host asked, to which Trump replied, "I think I could have."
- Donald Trump Elated 'Dumbest Man On Television' Don Lemon Is Axed From CNN: 'What Took Them So Long?'
- Donald Trump Says Bill Clinton Was 'A Weapon' Wife Hillary Didn't Use During Her Presidential Campaign: 'They Shut Him Out'
- Donald Trump Slammed After Asking Supporters If They Want A Half-Eaten Slice Of His Pizza: 'So Disgusting'
Seina Scott, a friend of Diana's later told The Sunday Times in 2015 the Trump constantly sent her flowers.
"It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her," she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Daily Telegraph reported on Charles' letter.