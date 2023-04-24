Donald Trump To Publish King Charles' Private Letter Without Permission In New Book

Donald Trump will publish a private letter from King Charles in his upcoming book, Letters to Trump — but apparently the royal hasn't signed off on the decision.

In the note, which was written in 1995, Charles thanks the businessman, 76, for offering him an honorary membership to Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

According to an outlet, the future king wished Trump well on his future ventures while sharing he would love to come down to the Sunshine State to see him. Charles also reportedly invited Trump to drop by Charles’ Institute of Architecture in London.