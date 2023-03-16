'Worse Than An Anal Fissure': Princess Diana LOATHED Donald Trump, Her Brother Earl Spencer Claims

During an interview with Breitbart News, the businessman, who is running for president again, made the remarks when he was talking about his new book, Letters to Trump, which will feature private notes from A-list celebrities, including Princess Diana, Kim Jong Un, Oprah Winfrey and more.

“I think they’re going to see a very fascinating life. I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**,” he said at the time.