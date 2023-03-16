'Worse Than An Anal Fissure': Princess Diana LOATHED Donald Trump, Her Brother Earl Spencer Claims
Princess Diana had a very big opinion on Donald Trump, her brother Charles Spencer revealed.
Spencer took to Twitter to fire back at Trump, 76, after he claimed that Diana, who died in 1997, "kissed my a**."
“Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his a–e,’ since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure,” the 58-year-old tweeted on Wednesday, March 15.
During an interview with Breitbart News, the businessman, who is running for president again, made the remarks when he was talking about his new book, Letters to Trump, which will feature private notes from A-list celebrities, including Princess Diana, Kim Jong Un, Oprah Winfrey and more.
“I think they’re going to see a very fascinating life. I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**,” he said at the time.
This is hardly the first time Trump has given his opinion on the royal family.
In 2021, he admitted he didn't care for Meghan Markle.
“I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one,” the politician stated at the time. “I’m not a fan of hers at all, and I think she’s very disrespectful to the Queen. I think [Markle] is very disrespectful to the royal family, but maybe most importantly to the Queen."
“I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it,” Trump said of the red-headed royal moving to California. “I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen."
“I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s gonna need it," he added.
At the time of the interview, Trump praised Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022, calling her "such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person."