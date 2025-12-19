Donald Trump's Face 'Droops' as He 'Struggles to Stay Awake' During On-Camera Event: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

“Sleepy Don” appears to be making another return. On Thursday, December 18, cameras caught Donald Trump seemingly nodding off once again — this time during an Oval Office event where he signed an executive order to move marijuana to a lower drug classification. The change would allow expanded research into the substance and potentially widen its medical use.

Donald Trump appeared to nod off during an Oval Office event.

As the president sat behind the Resolute Desk, medical professionals stood behind him explaining the policy shift. During their remarks, Trump appeared to drift off more than once while seated. At one moment, he seemed to nod forward before abruptly snapping awake, drawing immediate attention from viewers watching the live event. Others also noticed his face "drooping" at one point.

Trump's face droops as he struggles to stay awake during another on-camera event pic.twitter.com/BK1aztIB7P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2025

“We have people begging for me to do this. People who are in great pain,” Trump said during the signing ceremony, which featured doctors and health experts dressed in white coats.

Trump start to doze off and then jerks awake pic.twitter.com/3ucH86gqmO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t waste any time taking advantage of the moment. “NAP TIME FOR THE BIG GUY,” Newsom’s press team posted on X later that afternoon. They quickly followed up with another sharp dig, writing, “SEND IN THE ADULTS!!! GRANDPA IS TIRED.” Referencing the group of medical professionals standing behind Trump, the team added another jab: “Is Trump finally getting the medical attention he needs?”

SEND IN THE ADULTS!!! GRANDPA IS TIRED https://t.co/CLqJVWcqUp — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 18, 2025

Democratic influencer Harry Sisson also weighed in on the viral footage, writing, “Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office again while an event is taking place. It’s so obvious to everyone that this guy is not well. 25th Amendment now,” referencing the constitutional process for replacing a sitting president.

The sleepy moment happened while the president signed an executive order.

This isn’t the first time Trump has appeared to struggle to stay awake in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he was seen fighting off sleep during a Cabinet Room meeting inside the Executive Mansion. At the time, the president looked visibly tired as he met with government officials while announcing a multibillion-dollar aid package aimed at helping U.S. farmers impacted by his global trade wars.

Trump’s eyelids appeared heavy as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins spoke about the details of the massive deal. Initially, it seemed as though he was simply looking down at paperwork on the table. However, it soon became clear he was nodding off, his head tilting in the direction of the speaker.

Gavin Newsom's team mocked the moment online.

While the White House did not publicly address concerns over Trump appearing unable to stay alert during official meetings, social media users had plenty to say. In the comments section of OK!’s Instagram post capturing the viral moment, critics wasted no time calling out the president’s consistently fatigued appearance.

View this post on Instagram

"Sleepy Joe, who?" one commenter joked, referencing the nickname Trump frequently used to mock former President Joe Biden.

Critics questioned Donald Trump's health and alertness.