'Clown' Donald Trump Mocked by Netherlands Queen Máxima in Viral Clip: Watch
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has been accused of mocking Donald Trump on live TV.
In footage that has gone viral, Máxima seemed to imitate Trump’s facial expressions while standing next to him and her husband, King Willem-Alexander.
The Imitation
Trump was in the Netherlands for the NATO summit, where he stayed at the Dutch royal palace Huis ten Bosch instead of going to a hotel. The conversation the trio were having appeared to revolve around Trump’s stay.
“Well I hope you slept well,” Willem-Alexander said to Trump. “It was great, the house is…” Trump replied, before trailing off and breaking into a smile. One second later, Máxima seemed to imitate his expression.
People's Reaction to the Clip
The clip surfaced on Instagram, with one captioning the shocking moment, “Homegirl let the intrusive thoughts win, and we get a moment that looks like something from The Office as a result.” Commenters unsurprisingly had a field day with the post, with one user noting you have to “love a queen with a great sense of humor.” While many users shared they watched the clip over and over, others noted their adoration for the Queen after she seemingly made fun of Trump.
“You understand the entire continent mocks him savagely, right?” another Instagram member shared. “Because he’s not funny. He’s a clown. Europe has mocked him for a decade now… and he 100 percent earned it on his own. Elect a piece of trash, get the inevitable results.”
Another F-Bomb
As OK! reported, while leaving the NATO summit, expert lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed Trump dropped an F-bomb for the second time this week.
"While walking towards his plane, the president is seen speaking to a female officer. He bluntly mutters, 'They’re f------ idiots,'" Hickling shared.
"I am so mad, freaking idiots," Trump reportedly said, swatting the air dismissively at the press and photographers.
The First F-Bomb
As he walked onto the plane steps, Trump delivered one final remark: "I want to be alone," according to the expert.
It remains uncertain to whom Trump was referring. His comments could have been directed at NATO leaders, Iran, Israel or the media, which he frequently criticizes.
On June 24, Trump went on a rant about Israel and Iran, stating, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don’t know what the f--- they are doing.”