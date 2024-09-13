'Those 2 People Should Be Fired!': Donald Trump Rages at ABC Moderators David Muir and 'Nasty' Linsey Davis After Disastrous Debate
Donald Trump can't seem to get over the first debate against VP Kamala Harris on September 10.
While at a rally in Arizona on Thursday, September 12, the ex-president raged about David Muir and Linsey Davis, who moderated and fact-checked Trump during the event.
"Stupid ABC that did this horrible debate. Those two people should be fired as anchors. A couple more years, they'll be fired. And she was nasty and looked at me with hatred in her eyes," the politician told the crowd.
“The public was not fooled. They saw right through it, Kamala’s lies and unprecedented partisan interference of two low-life anchors. They’re low lives,” Trump said, complaining about how they kept him in check but didn't do the same for Harris, 59.
“These two people were bad news. They kept screaming at me,” Trump added.
While Trump took aim at Davis, he appeared to go a bit easy on Muir.
“I always liked him,” he said of the World News Tonight anchor. “I’m not going to watch him anymore. Because he’s not legit … And his hair is not as good as it used to be.”
- 'Endless Whining': Donald Trump Slammed for Insulting Debate Moderator David Muir's Appearance After He Fact-Checked Ex-Prez
- 'Disgraceful': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Signing American Flag During September 11 Anniversary: Watch
- 'Old Man Looks Lost': President Joe Biden Mocked for Awkward Photo-Op With Kids Wearing Pro-Trump Attire at Pennsylvania Firehouse
Of course, people couldn't help but fight back at Trump, who later said he thought he killed it.
One person wrote, "What a big baby," while another said, "How are you not sick & tired of this 78-year-old broken record?"
A third person added, "Trump thinks everyone is at fault except him. Has he ever used the word 'sorry?'"
According to Trump, he did nothing wrong despite claiming migrants are abusing pets in an Ohio town.
“It was three on one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he stated, claiming that “six or seven times she told an outright lie” that was not challenged. “They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night … They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I’ve been told I’m a good debater,” Trump said. “I think it was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate.”