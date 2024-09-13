'Those 2 People Should Be Fired!': Donald Trump Rages at ABC Moderators David Muir and 'Nasty' Linsey Davis After Disastrous Debate

Donald Trump can't seem to get over the first debate against VP Kamala Harris on September 10.

While at a rally in Arizona on Thursday, September 12, the ex-president raged about David Muir and Linsey Davis, who moderated and fact-checked Trump during the event.

"Stupid ABC that did this horrible debate. Those two people should be fired as anchors. A couple more years, they'll be fired. And she was nasty and looked at me with hatred in her eyes," the politician told the crowd.