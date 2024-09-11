Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Sharing 'Racist' AI Art After J.D. Vance Repeats Bizarre Rumors About Immigrants
Donald Trump was slammed on social media after he shared a number of strange AI-generated images of cats to his Truth Social.
One image featured a cat holding a gun and wearing a MAGA hat, while another pictured Trump sitting on an airplane surrounded by cats and ducks.
The AI art appeared to be in reference to recent remarks made by running mate J.D. Vance concerning debunked allegations about Haitian migrants.
"Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar?" he wrote on X.
Following his comments, social media was flooded with other AI-generated images of Trump saving a pets from crowds of people or MAGA-supporting cats. However, Trump critics were quick slam the ex-prez for sharing some of them himself.
One X user wrote, "No animal would get that close to Orange Cheeto," and another added, "The whole pet thing is so weird."
A third person said, "The cat reference has been around for a while. I went to school in Miami and this was the insult to the Haitian kids. This was also 30+ years ago."
- VP Kamala Harris Cracks Up as Donald Trump Claims He Wants to Send Her a 'MAGA Hat' Because She Keeps Copying His Policies
- Awkward! Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Have 'Cringy' Opening Handshake During Presidential Debate: Watch
- 'She's Just Rambling': Kamala Harris Called Out for Not Answering First Debate Question Against Donald Trump
Others suggested spreading the offensive material would not win Trump the Independent voters that he needs.
Political pundit Ron Filipkowski penned, "The reason why I want Trump & MAGA to keep posting racist Trump cat and duck memes from now until election day is because the things they think are funny cost him votes."
Another user replied, "They have no idea how much Trump’s blatant racism & xenophobia is hurting him."
Vance later backtracked his statements on X by suggesting the rumors could be unfounded.
"In the last several weeks, my office has received many inquiries from actual residents of Springfield who've said their neighbors' pets or local wildlife were abducted by Haitian migrants," he wrote on September 10. "It's possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Do you know what's confirmed? That a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant who had no right to be here," he continued. "Spare your outrage for your fellow citizens suffering under Kamala Harris's policies. Be outraged at yourself for letting this happen."