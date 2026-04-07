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Donald Trump Rages Against 'Loser' Fox News Host in Scathing Rant

photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump lashed out in an unhinged attack on Fox News hosts Jessica Tarlov and Shannon Bream for their unfair coverage of him.

April 7 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

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Following his lashing out at a New York Times reporter for questioning his threats on Iran, President Donald Trump posted a series of critiques on Truth Social, targeting Fox News hosts Jessica Tarlov and Shannon Bream. The posts included personal attacks on Tarlov and professional rebukes of Bream's interview style.

Trump directed his sharpest comments toward Tarlov, the liberal co-host on The Five, explicitly calling for Fox News executives to remove her from the air.

He described her as a "real loser" and "one of the worst 'personalities' on television," attacking everything from her "voice" to her "lies.”

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image of Jessica Tarlov is one of the only anti-Trump hosts on the network.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Tarlov is one of the only anti-Trump hosts on the network.

The petulant POTUS also alleged that viewers couldn’t stand watching the popular Tarlov, one of the only anti-Trump hosts on the network, offering no proof whatsoever.

This followed a recent incident where Tarlov responded to Trump’s obscene social media threats against Iran by calling him an "embarrassment.”

“For Fox executives only, take Jessica Tarlov off the air. She is, from her voice, to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst 'personalities' on television, a real loser! People cannot stand watching her. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” he wrote, with some saying he accidentally posted a private text message as a Truth Social post.

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image of Donald Trump criticized Fox's 'The Five.'
Source: @FoxNews/youtube

Donald Trump criticized Fox's 'The Five.'

Trump had also criticized The Five’s lone liberal in March, accusing her of using "fake numbers" regarding his plummeting polling.

As for Bream, host of Fox News Sunday, the POTUS specifically over her handling of a recent interview with Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss (Mass.)

He accused Bream of letting guests like Auchincloss "spew out Democrat propaganda and lies" without challenge on her "not very hard-hitting show.”

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image of The president also dissed Shannon Bream.
Source: MEGA

The president also dissed Shannon Bream.

He criticized her for referring to his priority voter legislation as the "Save Act" instead of the "Save America Act," claiming there is a "big difference.”

“Tell Shannon Bream of Fox News that it’s not the Save Act, it’s the Save America Act, a big difference! Also, when she insists on having lightweight Democrat Congressmen, such as Jake Auchincloss, on her not very hard-hitting show, she should correct them when they spew out Democrat propaganda and lies. She never does! I always close deals, unlike the Dems, and did great with China in every way, also, unlike the Dems!” he ranted.

image of Donald Trump has a history of calling the host 'naive.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has a history of calling the host 'naive.'

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (also called the SAVE Act or SAVE America Act) is a federal bill that would fundamentally change how Americans register to vote.

Trump has a history of calling Bream "naive" or "anti-MAGA" when she conducts interviews he perceives as unfavorable to his political stance.

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