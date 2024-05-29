'How Stupid!': Donald Trump Slams Fox News Reporter's Claims the Biden Administration Is 'Not Responsible' for Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba doubled down on the embattled former POTUS' claims that President Joe Biden was responsible for his snowballing legal woes during a Wednesday, May 29, chat with Fox News reporter Shannon Bream.
While discussing Trump's ongoing hush money trial in New York, Habba claimed, "Joe Biden, unfortunately, can’t really do anything in office. So, he’s got to use the same means as somebody who’s just trying to have a quick slip-and-fall and make money."
"That is frankly what we’re seeing right now," she continued. "This is exactly a Biden show because he’s got to distract the American people."
Bream interjected that Biden was "not responsible" for the trial, but Habba retorted, "How can you say the Biden administration is not responsible for this trial?"
The journalist explained Alvin Bragg was the one who made the call, noting that the "feds" had previously "passed" on bringing these charges against the controversial politician.
Later that day, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to accuse Bream of being "so naïve."
"Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial. HOW STUPID!" he declared. "Not only is he involved, he is virtually leading it, and all of the other Trials as well."
The embattled ex-prez clarified he meant it was the Biden administration at work, because the 81-year-old is allegedly "not mentally sharp enough to lead anything!"
"Just take a look at the DOJ/White House Thugs involved, and everything else," he continued. "Biden is incompetent, and feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win. He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!"
In March 2023, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents surrounding an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels.
Despite repeatedly insisting Biden was to blame for the charges, he has failed to provide any evidence of his claims.
During a recent interview with Jason Calvi from Fox 6, Trump refused to provide a clear answer when asked for proof Biden was involved in plotting hush money trial.
"There’s evidence. You just take a look. I mean, who’s heading up the trial? Take a look at the person that’s setting it up," he said. "No, there’s a lot of evidence is, eh, and there’s also common sense involved, but there’s a lot of evidence and it’s disgraceful."