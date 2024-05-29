OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'How Stupid!': Donald Trump Slams Fox News Reporter's Claims the Biden Administration Is 'Not Responsible' for Hush Money Trial

donald trump slams fox news biden not responsible hush money trialpp
Source: mega
By:

May 29 2024, Published 7:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba doubled down on the embattled former POTUS' claims that President Joe Biden was responsible for his snowballing legal woes during a Wednesday, May 29, chat with Fox News reporter Shannon Bream.

While discussing Trump's ongoing hush money trial in New York, Habba claimed, "Joe Biden, unfortunately, can’t really do anything in office. So, he’s got to use the same means as somebody who’s just trying to have a quick slip-and-fall and make money."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slams fox news biden not responsible hush money trial
Source: mega

Alina Habba is one of Donald Trump's lawyers.

"That is frankly what we’re seeing right now," she continued. "This is exactly a Biden show because he’s got to distract the American people."

Bream interjected that Biden was "not responsible" for the trial, but Habba retorted, "How can you say the Biden administration is not responsible for this trial?"

The journalist explained Alvin Bragg was the one who made the call, noting that the "feds" had previously "passed" on bringing these charges against the controversial politician.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slams fox news biden not responsible hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump's team repeatedly blamed Joe Biden for the hush money trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Later that day, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to accuse Bream of being "so naïve."

"Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial. HOW STUPID!" he declared. "Not only is he involved, he is virtually leading it, and all of the other Trials as well."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slams fox news biden not responsible hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

The embattled ex-prez clarified he meant it was the Biden administration at work, because the 81-year-old is allegedly "not mentally sharp enough to lead anything!"

"Just take a look at the DOJ/White House Thugs involved, and everything else," he continued. "Biden is incompetent, and feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win. He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slams fox news biden not responsible hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump has failed to provide evidence President Biden was involved in his legal woes.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2023, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents surrounding an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels.

Despite repeatedly insisting Biden was to blame for the charges, he has failed to provide any evidence of his claims.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

During a recent interview with Jason Calvi from Fox 6, Trump refused to provide a clear answer when asked for proof Biden was involved in plotting hush money trial.

"There’s evidence. You just take a look. I mean, who’s heading up the trial? Take a look at the person that’s setting it up," he said. "No, there’s a lot of evidence is, eh, and there’s also common sense involved, but there’s a lot of evidence and it’s disgraceful."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.