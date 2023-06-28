Donald Trump Rages at Fox News for Airing 'the Absolute Worst' Photos of Him on TV: 'My Staff Has Even Complained'
Donald Trump is picking a fight with Fox News once again.
In an early rant on Wednesday, June 28, the 77-year-old made it clear he was watching himself on TV, as he picked apart Congressman Jerry Carl’s appearance with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.
“They must sit and look at 100 different shots, and then take the 10 absolute worst,” he complained. “My staff has even complained about it for months, but to no avail. Fox is just bad news, but I’m leading in the Polls by record numbers, so perhaps their bull…. is just not working. They are down 37% for a reason!” he exclaimed.
Trump then went back to fuming about the classified documents scandal after it was brought up on Doug Schoen’s appearance on Fox & Friends.
“Please remember that the only reason I was indicted (ELECTION INTERFERENCE) is because the Democrats don’t want to run against me,” the former president fumed. “They weaponized the DOJ & FBI. I am beating Crooked Joe Biden in virtually every poll, and easily beat him in the last election, but the election was RIGGED. In 2016 it was the same thing, spewed from the mouths of the same failed pundits and losers. They said I couldn’t beat Hillary – How did that work out??? Doug Schoen of FoxNews should get a new playbook!”
Earlier this month, Trump was indicted and arrested for allegedly having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
While speaking to Bret Baier, he claimed he was innocent.
“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump stated. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”
As OK! previously reported, CNN exposed Trump's lies, as he was caught on tape talking about secret documents.
“These are the papers,” Trump said in the audio recording while discussing the Pentagon attack plans.
“I was just thinking, because we were talking about it. And you know, he said, ‘He wanted to attack Iran, and what…’” Trump added.