Trump then went back to fuming about the classified documents scandal after it was brought up on Doug Schoen’s appearance on Fox & Friends.

“Please remember that the only reason I was indicted (ELECTION INTERFERENCE) is because the Democrats don’t want to run against me,” the former president fumed. “They weaponized the DOJ & FBI. I am beating Crooked Joe Biden in virtually every poll, and easily beat him in the last election, but the election was RIGGED. In 2016 it was the same thing, spewed from the mouths of the same failed pundits and losers. They said I couldn’t beat Hillary – How did that work out??? Doug Schoen of FoxNews should get a new playbook!”