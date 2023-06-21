OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Fox News Interview Was a 'Disaster,' Lawyer Claims: He 'Gave the Government an Enormous Gift'

donald trump legal team doj wanted jan documents
Source: mega
Jun. 21 2023, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump continues to proclaim his innocence from social media to television interviews amid the ongoing investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents, but the general consensus among legal minds seems to be that he should talk less.

While sitting down with Fox News personality Bret Baier earlier this week, the 77-year-old claimed the boxes full of Top Secret documents had been discovered at his lavish Mar-a-Lago home because he'd been too "busy" to go through them after leaving the White House.

trump indictment folders
Source: The Justice Department

"It was a disaster, if you are his lawyer," attorney Ty Cobb, who previously worked for Trump during his stint at the White House, told an outlet. "And they’ll have more of those, because they won’t be able to keep him quiet."

"Trump gave the government an enormous gift [in that Fox interview], and they will be able to use what he said to assist them in proving the former president’s intent as to virtually all the charges in the Mar-a-Lago indictment," he added.

donald trump advisor worried
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, when Trump was asked about the reports that he allegedly instructed staffers to move some of the boxes to another location after telling his legal team he'd "fully complied with the subpoena," the former POTUS appeared to admit to doing that so he could have time to remove his personal items.

"Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out," he said to Baier. "These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things, golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes, there were many things."

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann called Trump's comments "preposterous" and a "colossal blunder."

"He is saying that he didn't have enough time to take out personal things. So first, he has already said that everything is his — everything is personal. There's no triage that needs to be done, because according to his prior defense, everything is personal, because they are quote, 'mine,'" he explained. "He's now saying, 'no, no, no, I just needed to take out my golf shirts.' This is the kind of thing that Jack Smith has to be salivating over."

Source: OK!

Cobb spoke with Rolling Stone about Trumps' interview.

