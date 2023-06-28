OK Magazine
Donald Trump Blasts Bret Baier for 'Not Smiling' and Being 'Unfriendly' During Interview: 'It Was Nasty'

Jun. 27 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is up in arms over his recent interview with Fox News' Brett Baier.

The ex-POTUS aired out his feelings toward the anchor on Monday, June 26, while speaking with Newsmax's Eric Bolling, who asked Trump if he would be participating in the GOP primary debate hosted by Baier's network.

"When I did the interview with Bret, I thought it was fine. I thought it was OK, but there was nothing friendly about it," the businessman explained. "You know, it was nasty. And I thought I did a good job; I’ve been given credit for doing a good job."

Trump labeled Fox News as a "hostile" network, noting everything about the interview "was really unfriendly."

"No smiling, no let’s have fun, let’s Make America Great Again. Everything was like a hit," he said.

"So you have a hostile network. And you have people that are their candidates they are obviously against you … and if you’re leading by 30, 40, 50 points, what’s the purpose of really doing it?" Trump stated of why he's unlikely to take part in Fox's GOP debate.

The father-of-five had already said as much earlier in the day via a Truth Social post.

"So FoxNews, which is down 37% in the Ratings, doesn’t cover my getting the 'Man of the Decade' Award (because of my great trade policies!) in Michigan, or my Keynote Speech for Faith & Freedom in D.C., and then wants me to show up and get them ratings for their 'Presidential' Debate, where I’m leading the field by 40 points," he informed his supporters.

"All they do is promote, against all hope, Ron DeSanctimonious [DeSantis], and he’s dropping like a rock," the former host of The Apprentice continued. Sorry FoxNews, life doesn’t work that way!!!"

"The DeSanctus speech was just a rehash of all the things I did to have the 'safest and strongest Border in U.S. history,'" he added in another social media post. "Also, I’m up on him by 40 points, & also up big on [Joe] Biden!"

Mediaite reported on Trump's Newsmax appearance.

