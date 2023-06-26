Donald Trump May Have Taken Classified Documents With the Intention of Giving Them to 'Foreign Dictators,' Jen Psaki Claims

"No, I don’t know. But what I do know is that he seriously jeopardized our national security. And the other piece of that, in terms of him is he himself, when he was a candidate talked about how important it was to protect our documents, our security documents," Pelosi replied.

She continued, "Our intelligence community is — takes risks for us all the time. And to jeopardize their lives, their families, the sources they may have interacted with is a very dangerous thing. Very irresponsible. And by his own public statements, before he was president, and as president, he knew that."