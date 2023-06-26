Donald Trump May Have Taken Classified Documents With the Intention of Giving Them to 'Foreign Dictators,' Jen Psaki Claims
Former White House press secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki shared her thoughts on why Donald Trump may have taken classified documents from the White House.
"As you just alluded to, I mean reading the itemized list of 31 documents and the clearance levels as a former ranking member on the Intelligence Committee, there were Five Eyes classifications there, there were some of the highest level classifications. And knowing what you know about former president Donald Trump, we know he has an affection for dictators. Do you have concern, without us knowing at this point, what he may have wanted to do with those documents?" she said while speaking with ex-House speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, June 25.
"No, I don’t know. But what I do know is that he seriously jeopardized our national security. And the other piece of that, in terms of him is he himself, when he was a candidate talked about how important it was to protect our documents, our security documents," Pelosi replied.
She continued, "Our intelligence community is — takes risks for us all the time. And to jeopardize their lives, their families, the sources they may have interacted with is a very dangerous thing. Very irresponsible. And by his own public statements, before he was president, and as president, he knew that."
The 77-year-old former president was arrested and indicted for taking classified documents post-presidency this month.
However, he has continued to maintain his innocence and declare he didn't do anything wrong.
"This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time," he said at the Faith and Freedom Coalition gala in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. "They want to interfere with the upcoming election, they want to demean, insult … whatever's necessary to win."
"They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. In the end they're not after me, they're after you and I just happen to be standing in their way," he declared.