CAUGHT: Donald Trump Acknowledges 'These Are the Papers' in New Leaked Audio

Source: mega
Jun. 27 2023, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

After maintaining his innocence amid the classified documents scandal, it looks like may not have been telling the truth after all.

CNN obtained new leaked audio of the former president, 77, talking about secret documents.

“These are the papers,” Trump said in the audio recording while discussing the Pentagon attack plans.

“I was just thinking, because we were talking about it. And you know, he said, ‘He wanted to attack Iran, and what…’” Trump added.

“See as president I could have declassified it,” Trump said. “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

“Now we have a problem,” his staffer responded.

“Isn’t that interesting,” Trump said.

In the two-minute recording, the businessman and his aides also joked about Hillary Clinton's emails.

“Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,” a Trump staffer said, to which he replied, “No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,” referring to the former Democratic congressman.

Trump can also be heard shuffling records and describing his "big pile of paper" to the people in the room.

“He said that I wanted to attack Iran, isn’t it amazing?… They presented me this — this is off the record. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him,” Trump said, apparently referring to a document about General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Additionally, Trump's staffers spoke about there being a "coup" against the former reality star.

“Like when Milley is talking about, ‘Oh you’re going to try to do a coup.’ No, they were trying to do that before you even were sworn in,” the staffer said.

As OK! previously reported, Trump has declared he did not take classified papers from the White House post-presidency.

“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump told Bret Baier in an interview. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”

