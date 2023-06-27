Donald Trump Takes Aim at 'Deranged' Prosecutor Jack Smith After Audio Leak: 'This Witch Hunt Is Another Election Interference Scam'
Donald Trump fired back at prosecutor Jack Smith after the former president was caught talking about secret documents in new audio.
Hours after the news broke, the 77-year-old took to Truth Social to slam Smith.
“The Deranged Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ & FBI, illegally leaked and ‘spun’ a tape and transcript of me which is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe,” Trump wrote. “This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam. They are cheaters and thugs!”
As OK! previously reported, the reality star acknowledged there are secret papers he was aware of, despite maintaining his innocence over the last few months.
“These are the papers,” Trump said in the audio recording while discussing the Pentagon attack plans.
“I was just thinking, because we were talking about it. And you know, he said, ‘He wanted to attack Iran, and what…’” Trump added.
“See as president I could have declassified it,” Trump said. “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”
“Now we have a problem,” his staffer responded.
“Isn’t that interesting,” Trump said.
In the two-minute recording, the businessman and his aides also joked about Hillary Clinton's emails.
“Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,” a Trump staffer said, to which he replied, “No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,” referring to the former Democratic congressman.
In a recent interview, Trump claimed he was innocent — months after the FBI raided his home in Florida, where they found classified documents he was not supposed to have taken after leaving the White House.
“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump told Bret Baier in an interview. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”