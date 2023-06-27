Donald Trump Takes Aim at 'Deranged' Prosecutor Jack Smith After Audio Leak: 'This Witch Hunt Is Another Election Interference Scam'

Donald Trump fired back at prosecutor Jack Smith after the former president was caught talking about secret documents in new audio.

Hours after the news broke, the 77-year-old took to Truth Social to slam Smith.

“The Deranged Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ & FBI, illegally leaked and ‘spun’ a tape and transcript of me which is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe,” Trump wrote. “This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam. They are cheaters and thugs!”