'He's Like a Deranged Human Being': Donald Trump Blasts Special Counsel Jack Smith for Investigating Him
Donald Trump blasted Special Counsel Jack Smith for investigating him in the past few months — and he didn't hold back during an interview with Newsmax's Eric Bolling.
When asked about Smith, Trump replied, “He’s like a deranged human being. I think he’s just a sick guy.”
Trump then spoke out about the classified documents case, in which he was arrested and indicted for taking classified materials to his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving The White House.
"And I think we’re doing very well with that guy. But he is, he’s a sick puppy. And you know, you look at the boxes. I come under the Presidential Records Act. I’m allowed to do everything that you see," he said.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was supposed to give back the documents to the National Archives before leaving office, but he kept onto them. After his arrest, he pleaded not guilty to all counts.
On August 1, a grand jury voted to indict Trump for his alleged role in the January 6th Capitol riots and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Though Trump remained calm, he apparently was freaking out on the inside, according to Maggie Haberman.
"They’re pretty angry, which should not surprise anyone. We have seen him get progressively angrier as these indictments have been coming. This is the third case in which he is indicted. But on this one in particular, there is a sense of indignance around it. You are hearing people close to the former president say they now feel like they can move to subpoena everybody who might have done something related to 2020. That does not mean that judge will actually allow them to do that. But that’s what their plan is. They are looking at how they can maximize this politically, if nothing else," she told CNN This Morning co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly.
While at a New Hampshire rally this week, Trump continued to claim the 2020 election was stolen from him, even though there is no evidence to prove t
“There was never a second of any day that I didn’t believe that that election was rigged. It was a rigged election, and it was a stolen disgusting election and this country should be ashamed,” Trump said.