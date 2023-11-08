Donald Trump Rages Over 'Wonderful and Beautiful Daughter' Ivanka Testifying in His $250 Million Fraud Trial: 'So Ridiculous!'

“What you aren’t hearing in court is how upset and agitated [Donald Trump] is that his children have been dragged into court. He feels it’s another move to upset him. He’s pissed," a source divulged to Page Six.

“This is causing problems with Ivanka who has worked hard to stay under the radar for last two-ish years, and is bracing herself for the press and paparazzi who will pounce on her at court," the insider added.