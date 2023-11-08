Donald Trump Rages Over 'Wonderful and Beautiful Daughter' Ivanka Testifying in His $250 Million Fraud Trial: 'So Ridiculous!'
Donald Trump is making it clear he's angry about his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, testifying in his civil fraud trial.
"Tomorrow my wonderful and beautiful daughter, Ivanka, is going to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse, at the direction of Letitia Peekaboo James, the Corrupt and Racist New York State Attorney General, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in New York to flourish, and a Trump Hating, out of control Clubhouse appointed Judge, Arthur Engoron, who viciously ruled against me before the trial even started, wouldn't even consider a Jury, and said that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, is worth $18,000,000 when, in fact, it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, Other properties likewise," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, November 7.
"Based on this information, which is so ridiculous, he said that I was a Fraud, when in fact it is Letitia James and the Judge who are Fraudulent for setting such LOW VALUATIONS in order to undermine and discredit my Financial Statements, thereby making me look bad—Election Interference! Now they are trying to bring Ivanka into the case, despite the Court of Appeals ruling that she cannot be charged. Sad!" he continued.
As OK! previously reported, the former president, 77, is being accused of inflating his assets in order to secure loans and do business. Last week, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump both testified, but now Ivanka has to take the stand — something Donald is less than pleased about.
“What you aren’t hearing in court is how upset and agitated [Donald Trump] is that his children have been dragged into court. He feels it’s another move to upset him. He’s pissed," a source divulged to Page Six.
“This is causing problems with Ivanka who has worked hard to stay under the radar for last two-ish years, and is bracing herself for the press and paparazzi who will pounce on her at court," the insider added.
Since Ivanka and her family has moved to Miami, Fla., she has done her best to distance herself from her father and his political campaign.
“He sympathizes with [Ivanka’s] feelings because of how it affects her life in Miami… Ivanka wants zero [public] attention, and now she’s being thrust back into the spotlight and Trump is upset that this is happening to her," the insider noted.