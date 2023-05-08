Ivanka Trump Gets Dolled Up for Miami Date With Husband Jared Kushner: Photos
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have clearly moved on from the stressful White House life.
On Saturday, May 6, the parents-of three had a ball at the F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend, where they mingled, watched the races and took in a few performances.
During the day, the blonde beauty, 41, rocked a beige vest and cream pants, while the Harvard grad, 42, donned a blue button-down shirt and white slacks.
They concluded the night with dinner at Carbone Beach and the Gipsy King concert, where the former First Daughter showed some skin in a strapless Emilio Pucci dress that featured a colorful design. She accessorized the form-fitting frock with red-orange heeled sandals by Khaite, gold hoop earrings and a gold clutch.
Kushner went for a more casual vibe in a white T-shirt, navy sweater, jeans and New Balance sneakers.
The former pageant queen posted a scenic snap from their balcony before the sun went down, captioning the shot, "Miami Vibes 🌈🌈🌈💙♥️🐬🐬🌊."
As OK! reported, Trump is currently in hot water due to an ongoing fraud lawsuit against herself, her two older brothers — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — and the Trump Organization over alleged fraud operations. Most recently, it was reported that the socialite had yet to hand over any documents, and she'll have until Friday, May 12, to do so.
In the midst of the drama, Ivanka dropped one of her siblings' lawyers, sparking rumors of a rift within the family, but Eric's wife, Lara Trump, denied the speculation.
"I think people are trying to make that a bigger deal than it really is," she said in a recent interview. "It’s not common to have to go through all this stuff that my husband and his siblings go through."
"They’ve had a series of different attorneys throughout this entire process and it just so happened that Ivanka felt closer to one," she explained, noting lawyers hired for the Trump brood "all work as a team."