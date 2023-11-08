Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Trial 'Causing Problems' With Daughter Ivanka, Ex-Prez Is 'Pissed'
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial is causing more harm than good — especially when it comes to his family.
According to an insider, the ex-president, 77, who testified in New York on Monday, November 6, is really angry his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is being dragged into this whole debacle.
The blonde beauty, 42, is expected to take the stand on Wednesday, November 8, after she tried to get out of being in the courtroom altogether. “What you aren’t hearing in court is how upset and agitated [Donald Trump] is that his children have been dragged into court. He feels it’s another move to upset him. He’s pissed," a source divulged to a news publication.
“This is causing problems with Ivanka who has worked hard to stay under the radar for last two-ish years, and is bracing herself for the press and paparazzi who will pounce on her at court," the insider added.
Since the mom-of-three left the political world last year, she would rather not have the cameras be on her again.
“He sympathizes with [Ivanka’s] feelings because of how it affects her life in Miami… Ivanka wants zero [public] attention, and now she’s being thrust back into the spotlight and Trump is upset that this is happening to her," the insider said.
Meanwhile, Donald's eldest boys, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, recently testified, but the businessman "knows" they "can handle the heat and fight back," the insider said, while “Ivanka is more vulnerable.”
However, another insider said Ivanka is a fighter. “She’s tough … this isn’t her first rodeo with this stuff. She’s lived a more private life, and this is more of an annoying thing. She’ll do what she needs to do and go back to Miami," they noted.
- Ivanka Trump's Testimony in Dad Donald's Civil Fraud Trial Delayed, Former First Daughter Scheduled to Be the Final Witness
- Ivanka Trump's Appeal to Delay Testifying in New York Civil Fraud Trial Rejected After She Claimed It Was in the Middle of a 'School Week'
- Ivanka Trump Is Going to Try to Do 'as Little as Possible to Inflame' Daddy Donald With Fraud Trial Testimony
As OK! previously reported, Donald was irate during his day in court and even lashed out minutes before he went inside the courtroom.
"So, while Israel is being attacked, while trade is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here that these are all political opponents attack ads by the Biden administration. The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference. This is how ridiculous the numbers are — much greater than on the financial side," he fumed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six spoke to the source.