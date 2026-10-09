HEALTH Donald Trump Appears to Have a Box-Like Bulge Protrude From His Suit Jacket During White House Ceremony, Raising Eyebrows Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s jacket drew renewed attention during an October 8 summit, where he accepted a posthumous science award honoring his uncle, John G. Trump. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 9 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Social media users and media commentators are once again speculating about a rigid, box-like bulge visibly protruding from the back of President Donald Trump's suit jacket. People have repeatedly captured the unusual protrusion in videos and photos throughout late 2026, most recently on Thursday, October 8, when Trump accepted a posthumous science award on behalf of his uncle at a Washington, D.C. summit. John G. Trump was an American electrical engineer, physicist, and inventor who taught at MIT from 1936 to 1973. He developed rotational radiation therapy and, with Robert J. Van de Graaff, co-developed one of the first million-volt X-ray generators.

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Source: MEGA A recurring bulge in Donald Trump’s suit jacket continues to fuel online speculation.

Ironically, Trump and his administration have been criticized for defunding science and research. The Trump administration’s fiscal budget proposals have sought deep cuts across the board — including a 41 percent reduction for the National Institutes of Health, a 57 percent reduction for the National Science Foundation, and a 24 percent reduction for NASA. While Congress ultimately blocked the full scale of these cuts, the administration continues to push for sharp reductions. The bulge has been seen frequently, starting last spring when social media sleuths began zooming in on the 80-year-old president’s backside.

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Bulge Draws Continued Scrutiny

Source: MEGA The White House has declined to clarify what is causing the protrusion.

Since then, the protrusion has been visible at a campaign rally in Long Island, NY, and in September, when White House aide Margo Martin filmed it as Trump spoke to reporters outside Air Force One in North Carolina, and later again during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The White House has declined to provide an official explanation or confirm what the shape is. Instead of answering press queries about whether the object is a medical device, White House spokespeople have actively attacked the publications that raised the questions.

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Theories Swirl Over Mysterious Bulge

Source: MEGA Online speculation about the unexplained shape has ranged from a medical or mobility device to an adult diaper.

Observers and critics have theorized the box-like structure could be a specialized brace, a colostomy bag or a mobility/monitoring device hidden under his clothes. Others have suggested it’s an adult diaper due to rumors that the geriatric POTUS is incontinent.

'What Is Going on With Trump's Rear End?'

Source: MEGA Journalist Aaron Rupar questioned the unexplained protrusion, while George Conway responded with a cheeky pun.