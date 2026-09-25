Boxy Bulge Protruding From Donald Trump's Backside Sparks Health Concerns and Questions
Sept. 25 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
During a state visit on Thursday, September 24, President Donald Trump gave Chinese President Xi Jinping a tour of Marine One. During that time, an awkward bulge was visible beneath the back of Trump's suit jacket, sparking a frenzy of speculation.
Many social media users suspected the boxy shape could be a medical device, back support brace or specialized orthopedic equipment.
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Some suggested the rigid, square outline could be a heavy-duty protective ballistic vest or armored plating tailored under his suit.
Critics flooded social media with jokes crediting the POTUS’ backside bulge to adult diapers.
Independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted a video clip, asking, “i once again ask what in the h--- is going on with Trump's huge a-- and the contraption he has on it.”
The Lincoln Project replied, wondering, “@depend how big do you make these????”
“I would estimate that Trump is 25 percent larger than Xi except for his butt region, which is 400 percent larger than Xi. It's so disproportionately huge, that his jacket cannot even lie straight,” quipped another.
“That’s Natalie hiding in there!” joked another, referring to Trump’s ubiquitous aide, Natalie Harp.
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Does Donald Trump Use Adult Diapers?
Rumors about the POTUS’ wardrobe and posture had already circulated for several weeks after similar box-like shapes were spotted at rallies in Long Island and Texas earlier this year.
The diaper rumor largely traces back to Noel Casler, a comedian and former staffer on The Celebrity Apprentice. Casler openly claimed that Trump often soiled himself and wore adult diapers during the show's production in the late 2000s. However, no records or official documentation have substantiated these claims.
Fact-checkers and biographers who have spent significant time with Trump, including journalist Michael Wolff, said there is no factual basis or firsthand evidence for the diaper rumors, despite frequent public speculation. The White House and Trump’s camp have repeatedly dismissed the allegations as fabricated political attacks.
In late 2025, an independent physical therapist published a viral video analyzing Trump’s gait and wardrobe, speculating that a localized bulge beneath his lower trousers could be indicative of a hidden catheter leg bag meant to collect urine.
However, because the source was unauthenticated and offered no medical records, major news networks categorized it as a baseless political rumor.