'Something Is Wrong': Lara Trump's Appearance at Chinese State Banquet Dinner Sparks Concern

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President Donald Trump’s suddenly ubiquitous daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, sparked concern at the state banquet in China as social media users pointed out what they called "weird" physical proportions and "skinny spider legs" in a widely circulated photograph, but the main issue critics had was with her presence at the summit in general. The backlash focused primarily on visual optics, clothing choices and her presence at the diplomatic summit as a replacement for the president’s former political daughter Ivanka Trump. The online speculation began after a screenshot from a wider photograph was posted to X (formerly Twitter). It showed Lara standing at the May 14 state banquet at the Great Hall of the People alongside the POTUS, Chinese President Xi Jinping and her husband, Eric Trump. Regarding the photo, one social media user noted, "Something [is] wrong."

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Source: @foxnews/youtube Observers criticized her arrival outfit.

Commenters zeroed in on the 43-year-old’s legs, asking, "What's wrong with her legs?" and questioning whether the image had been edited or altered by AI, noting that her muscles looked unnaturally contoured. Observers criticized her arrival outfit — a white, fitted dress with black polka dots — noting that wearing white in China is traditionally associated with mourning and constituted "bad optics." "Are her shoes bigger than her legs, or is it AI? Her body proportions look weird, especially her legs." Another remarked, "Those are some skinny spider legs."

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump went to China with the president.

Another commented, "w-- is up with her left leg? Muscles don't contour like that," while a fourth asked, "What's wrong with her legs?" Another user expressed outrage, writing, "DO YOU REALLY THINK YOU LOOK GOOD IN THAT HORRENDOUS OUTFIT????" The former low-level Inside Edition producer and aspiring pop star’s prominent role during the high-stakes two-day Beijing summit drew political scrutiny because she does not hold an official government position. Critics questioned why she and Eric were part of the state delegation while First Lady Melania Trump remained in the United States.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump stayed home from the trip.

One X user quipped, "When Lara Trump arrived in China instead of Melania, the Chinese people asked: 'Wasn't Tiffany available?' 'Is Lara like the Temu Ivanka?' 'Is she coming here to buy new body parts?' 'Is this her First Communion?' 'Can't she just stay on the plane?'" Another commenter noted, "And she is wearing white, the Chinese color of mourning. Bad optics," while another speculated, "She probably has to do his hair and make up," in reference to her father-in law. "She should be home with her kids. They have no business there. Since when does the whole start traveling with the president? Only the most important ppl would travel with them. This looks more like a business," another snapped.

Source: MEGA Lara Trump has been trying to soften the Trump family's image through her frequent podcast chats.