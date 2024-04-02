'Faker!': Donald Trump Called Out for Failing to Recite the Lord's Prayer Without a Teleprompter: Watch
Is Donald Trump faking it? In a video, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president attempted to recite the Lord's Prayer without a teleprompter, but it looked like he had no idea what the words were.
"Either Trump is losing his cognitive abilities or he was never religious at all and is a faker. Retweet to ensure all Americans see," the caption read alongside the video.
Of course, people couldn't get enough of the clip. One person wrote, "Donald Trump is a fake Christian. We all knew it," while another said, "Check out his lips he’s never recited the Lord’s Prayer in his life he doesn’t know the words. He’s a FRAUD and a FAKER."
A third person added, "He's done this before with the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem, too. He sways, moves his lips, and pretends he knows the words for APPEARANCE sake. He's a FRAUD!" while a fourth person stated, "Someone who sells Bible for $60 and doesn't know the Lord Prayer is not only a fake Christian but an AntiChrist too. Very dangerous."
As OK! previously reported, Trump made people angry when he decided to sell Bibles, resulting in him upsetting Christians.
Reverend Nathan Empsall, the executive director of Faithful America, was also troubled by the ex-president's recent decision. "Trump selling copies of the Bible 'during Holy Week like it's just one more overpriced Trump shoe or steak has really touched a nerve among voters," he stated. "Seeing the indicted, would-be dictator, sell so-called 'patriotic' Bibles does provide a parallel to Holy Week, but it's not with Jesus. Trump is doing his best impression of the corrupt moneychangers who profited by ripping off worshippers."
"Today, much like Jesus overturning the moneychangers' tables, Christians are sick of seeing MAGA's false prophets twist our loving faith for an agenda of hatred and selfishness," Empsall continued. "The Bible is bigger than any politician, and if Trump really wants to talk about Scripture, I suggest he try actually reading it first. He might actually learn a few things about love, humility, money, and peace."
- Donald Trump Accuses Other Countries of 'Emptying Their Jails' Into the U.S., Says He'll Do the 'Same Thing If He's Dictator or President'
- 'I Don't Understand Why It's a Hard Choice!': Hillary Clinton Defends 'Compassionate' Joe Biden as She Rages at 'Old' Donald Trump
- Donald Trump Shows Off Cringey Dance Moves at Easter Dinner While 'Embarrassed' Barron, 18, Looks On: Watch
Others also weighed in on Trump's latest venture.
"There's NOTHING 'holy' about selling Bibles endorsed by Trump. More blasphemous grift. Beware: 'For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall show great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.' Matthew 24:24," one person fumed, while another said, "If you're a Christian, please speak up & reject this. He's making a mockery of the flock."
A third person commented, "Trump Bibles? This guy and his followers who excuse this c--- p----- me off. He has completely trashed our political party & now he's trying to ruin our faith community for his own ends."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though Trump promoted his $60 Bibles on Truth Social on Easter Sunday, he was apparently not seen going to church.
“All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many. It’s my favorite book,” he claimed. “It’s a lot of people’s favourite book, I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible, we must make America pray again.”