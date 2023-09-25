'He Hates Democracy': Hillary Clinton Fearful of Russian President Vladimir Putin Interfering in 2024 Election
Hillary Clinton is making it clear that she's nervous about Russian President Vladimir Putin's motives ahead of the 2024 election.
While sitting down with MSNBC's Jen Psaki in an interview that aired on Sunday, September 24, the politician, 75, spoke about why she's nervous about Putin, especially since she has "no doubt" he tried to meddle in the past.
"I don’t think, despite all of the deniers, there is any doubt that he interfered in our election, or that he has interfered in many ways in the internal affairs of other countries, funding political parties, funding political candidates, buying off government officials in different places," she said.
"He hates democracy. He particularly hates the West and he especially hates us. And he has determined that he can do two things simultaneously. He can try to continue to damage and divide us internally, and he's quite good at it," she added.
Clinton, who ran for president in 2016, also said at the end of the day, Putin wasn't a fan of hers.
"Part of the reason he worked so hard against me is because he didn’t think that he wanted me in the White House. So we are where we are, in part of the challenge is to continue to explain to the American public that, you know, the kind of leader Putin is, this authoritarian dictator who literally kills his opposition, kills journalists, poisons people who disagree with him, invades other countries, interferes with our election, that is part of the alternative we have to reject this in this election, we have to reject authoritarianism, we have to reject a kind of creeping fascism almost, of people who are really ready to turn over their thinking, their votes to want to be dictators. We can’t allow that to proceed," she said.
"I think that it’s fair to say that you have a tough job. Because you have to talk about what’s happening in the news, but you also have to keep people's eyes on what’s right behind the horizon. I fear that the Russians improve themselves to be quite adept at interfering, and if he has a chance, he'll do it again," she continued.
When Donald Trump won the race over Clinton, he became pals with Putin.
Trump has even bragged about their relationship in several interviews. While chatting with Kristen Welker, she said Putin had fawned over his stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
“I like that he said that. Because that means what I’m saying is right," the former president, 77, replied.