'He Hates Democracy': Hillary Clinton Fearful of Russian President Vladimir Putin Interfering in 2024 Election

Clinton, who ran for president in 2016, also said at the end of the day, Putin wasn't a fan of hers.

"Part of the reason he worked so hard against me is because he didn’t think that he wanted me in the White House. So we are where we are, in part of the challenge is to continue to explain to the American public that, you know, the kind of leader Putin is, this authoritarian dictator who literally kills his opposition, kills journalists, poisons people who disagree with him, invades other countries, interferes with our election, that is part of the alternative we have to reject this in this election, we have to reject authoritarianism, we have to reject a kind of creeping fascism almost, of people who are really ready to turn over their thinking, their votes to want to be dictators. We can’t allow that to proceed," she said.