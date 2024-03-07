Donald Trump's 'Ability to Communicate Has Deteriorated in Recent Years,' Claims Ex-Prez's Niece
Is Donald Trump losing his marbles? According his niece Mary Trump, he is unwell.
Writing on her Substack blog on Monday, March 4, Mary said that his recent slip-ups are something to be concerned about.
Mary said when the businessman, 77, was younger, he was "reasonably adept at getting his point across." But these days, his speeches at rallies show signs of "mental confusion."
"It's not simply that Donald makes gaffes and misstatements — it's the degree to which his ability to communicate has deteriorated in recent years."
As OK! previously reported, Donald's age has only gotten worse over time, it seems.
According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work with Donald, she sees a whole different person on her TV screen.
“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about her former boss while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”
The 34-year-old said it is concerning that he continues to mess up.
"He’s constantly mixing up heads of state. He’s mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley. I mean, it’s gotten worse. It hasn’t gotten better," she noted.
As OK! previously reported, Donald made headlines for slurring and freezing up in a recent speech.
“We’re a nation that just recently heard that Saudi Arabia and Russia will re-feh-ur ah [sic]," he said as he was unable to get the words out.
Meanwhile, Biden, who is 81 years old, recently took his annual physical, but Donald more exams should be put in place.
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" he wrote on Truth Social.
Donald previously bragged about his recent test results.
“I said, ‘I gotta take it, ’cause I gotta shut it up,'” he said. “And I took it, and I aced it.”
“And let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale,” Trump said as the crowd burst into laughter. “Which one is the whale? Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s ‘multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.’ They have plenty of tough stuff.”