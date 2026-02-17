'Toughest Question': Donald Trump Refuses to Reveal Valentine's Day Details With Wife Melania

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appeared to ignore a question about his love life. While speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the president was asked a simple Valentine’s Day question about his wife, Melania Trump. But instead of spilling any romantic details, he quickly shut it down.

Source: The White House/YouTube Donald Trump was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans while on Air Force One.

"Did you do anything for Valentine's with First Lady Melania Trump? Can you give her flowers?" one reporter asked. Donald answered, "...I better not tell you that. Goodbye everybody! That's the toughest question!"

🚨 LMAO! "Did you do anything for Valentine's with First Lady Melania Trump?"



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "...I better not tell you that. Goodbye everybody! That's the toughest question!" 😂😂



"In the end — she'll go down as one of the GREAT First Ladies." 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/5xB5z5juTJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 17, 2026 Source: @EricLDaugh/X

Rather than talk roses or dinner plans, he turned the spotlight to Melania’s recent documentary project. “I’m proud of the fact, you know, our movie’s so successful. It’s a tremendous hit,” he said enthusiastically. The film follows Melania’s return to the White House as first lady for a second time, as Donald first won the presidency back in 2016.

Source: The White House/YouTube The president refused to share details about Melania.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, not everyone is applauding the project. In a harsh review for The Guardian, critic Xan Brooks gave the film zero stars. He called it a "gilded trash remake" of The Zone of Interest with "no redeeming quality." "I'm not even sure it qualifies as a documentary, exactly, so much as an elaborate piece of designer taxidermy, horribly overpriced and ice-cold to the touch and proffered like a medieval tribute to placate the greedy king on his throne," he wrote.

Xan added that watching the two-hour movie "feels like pure, endless h---." An earlier version of the review showed a one-star rating, which the outlet later corrected on February 2.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised Melania's new documentary.

Meanwhile, over at The New Yorker, writer Lauren Collins didn’t hold back either. She compared Melania to "an OnlyFans account crossed with that meme of Kim Jong Un visiting factories." "You can't exactly blame [Brett] Ratner for relying on a veneer of glamour. How do you capture a subject whose feet are more expressive than her personality?" she added. "We can only conclude that Melania portrays Melania in exactly the way she wants to be seen: as rigid, formal, solitary, dourly materialistic; surrounded by lackeys drafted into the closest thing to intimacy that she seems able to access; grinding through bot-like voice-overs filled with awkward gerunds and stilted exposition."

As for their marriage, insiders said the couple keeps things fairly separate. A source previously shared that they maintain “limited interactions” and tend to focus on “their own things.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump joked that Melania Trump dislikes his dancing.