'How's Kim Jong Un?': Donald Trump Asks U.S. Troops in South Korea How North Korean Dictator Is Doing in Bizarre Blunder

Though Kim is not the leader of South Korea, the audience found it to be hysterical, with the comment garnering some hearty laughter.

Trump had more to say on Kim, telling the troops all about his relationship with the well known-tyrant.

"So, could I ask you, how is it going in South Korea right now?” Trump continued. “How is it doing? You have somebody with pretty bad intentions, I guess. You know, you would say that although I developed a pretty good relationship with him. But he's a tough cookie.”

Soon after it aired, the clip made it onto social media platform X and, unsurprisingly, people had a lot to say about it.