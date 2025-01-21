'How's Kim Jong Un?': Donald Trump Asks U.S. Troops in South Korea How North Korean Dictator Is Doing in Bizarre Blunder
President Donald Trump made a big blunder when he brought up North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un while talking about South Korea.
At the Commander in Chief Ball, which pays tribute to military service members and veterans, Trump had a projection screen up. “So they say we have some troops from South Korea,” Trump told the audience, “and I have no idea how we’re getting them on the screen. I’ve been waiting for about two seconds Oh, here it comes!” The excited new commander-in-chief greeted the troops with a warm hello and asked them how they’re doing. Trump then bizarrely asked, “How’s Kim Jong Un doing?”
Though Kim is not the leader of South Korea, the audience found it to be hysterical, with the comment garnering some hearty laughter.
Trump had more to say on Kim, telling the troops all about his relationship with the well known-tyrant.
"So, could I ask you, how is it going in South Korea right now?” Trump continued. “How is it doing? You have somebody with pretty bad intentions, I guess. You know, you would say that although I developed a pretty good relationship with him. But he's a tough cookie.”
Soon after it aired, the clip made it onto social media platform X and, unsurprisingly, people had a lot to say about it.
“So it begins,” one user wrote. “He utters something stupid and the excuses begin…”
Other members of X called Trump “dumb,” an “embarrassment” and “deplorable,” while another user shared a meme of Kim with the caption, “I no longer craziest leader. Lol.”
One critic noted the “best part” was the crowd thinks Trump is “kidding.”
“Jesus t----- humping christ,” another user exclaimed. “Does he not know the difference between North and South Korea?”
This wasn’t the only blunder Trump made on Monday.
As OK! reported, many questioned if the 47th president understood the difference between insane asylums and political asylums after a comment he made made the rounds. During one of his inauguration speeches, Trump proclaimed, “All over the world they’re emptying their prisons into our country; they’re emptying their mental institutions into our country." This led well-known journalist Aaron Rupar to chime in, writing, “Trump will never ever figure out that political asylum claims and insane asylums are different things.”