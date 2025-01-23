Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Is 'Happy' Donald Trump Is 'Back in Office': 'There's a Light at the End of the Tunnel'

Jason’s wife also addressed misconceptions about the Trumps, dismissing much of the “stuff that goes around on the internet" as baseless, adding that she and her husband have seen "a fraction of what they go through” firsthand.

"We've been in the headlines multiple times about things that aren't factual and people's opinions and people just read headlines on the internet and think that's the gospel, and it's just not. So, from personal experience, we really adore this family, and they are just so kind and nice, and we always have such a great time when we're around them," she shared.