Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Is 'Happy' Donald Trump Is 'Back in Office': 'There's a Light at the End of the Tunnel'
Brittany Aldean is proudly showing her support for Donald Trump!
After attending the inauguration on January 20 alongside her husband, Jason Aldean, Brittany shared her thoughts on the event via her Instagram Stories.
"We had an amazing time. I'm just so happy that he's back in office. I feel like there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and we're currently in it. We're getting there. America's, like, gonna thrive again," she said in the clip.
Brittany couldn’t help but rave about the whole gang.
"I did want to say that we hung out with the family for a little bit and if you've never had a personal encounter with them, I do just want to say that they are the kindest, most gracious, genuine people," she said. "I met Ivanka [Trump] for the first time, we talked for a little bit, she was an actual dream. Just so sweet and kind, and she makes you feel like she wants to be there in the conversation. Which is how they all are."
Jason’s wife also addressed misconceptions about the Trumps, dismissing much of the “stuff that goes around on the internet" as baseless, adding that she and her husband have seen "a fraction of what they go through” firsthand.
"We've been in the headlines multiple times about things that aren't factual and people's opinions and people just read headlines on the internet and think that's the gospel, and it's just not. So, from personal experience, we really adore this family, and they are just so kind and nice, and we always have such a great time when we're around them," she shared.
The North Carolina native said attending the event was surreal.
"Back in Florida after a very long week in Mexico and then D.C. and I did just want to hop on here and say kind of how I feel about everything and the whole experience," Brittany started. "It's definitely a bucket list thing that you feel will never happen again."
She recalled telling Jason, "I'm like, ‘Babe, when are we ever going to be in this situation again? This is amazing.’ So, you're constantly like pinching yourself, thinking, ‘How are we here? How did all of the events in our life unfold to put us here at the inauguration of our president? So, it’s kind of crazy.”
Brittany later shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram, showing off her and Jason’s striking outfits.
“INAUGURATION NIGHT🇺🇸🫶🏼 What a ride it’s been! Today has made all the scrutiny worth it. Wouldn’t change a thing❤️,” she wrote in the caption.
In the photos, Brittany stunned in a blood-red asymmetrical gown with high slits, while Jason kept it classic in a velvet button-down shirt and black cowboy hat.
Of course, fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions.
“For all of us who were canceled, we are so back 🇺🇸♥️🤍💙,” one fan wrote.
“Y’all look absolutely amazing 🔥,” another gushed.
A third commented, “There is nothing to brag about these sickening criminal r------. Americans have lost their morals and faith, and start worshiping a convicted felon serial rapist.”
“Uneducated wealthy wife of a singer sees ‘a light at the end of the tunnel.’ Bless her heart. 🤣," a fourth joked.
This isn’t the first time the Aldeans have been vocal about their political views. In 2021, Brittany posted photos wearing an "Anti Biden Social Club" T-shirt while their kids sported shirts reading "Hidin’ from Biden."
"I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country," Jason wrote in a separate Instagram post featuring him silhouetted against the American flag.
"This is the greatest country in the world, and I want to keep it that way," he added, using the hashtag #Unapologetic.
Jason later doubled down on his stance in an interview on Rob + Holly.
"I think people know where I stand politically. I’m not a guy that’s just going to go out there and start trying to stir the pot just to stir the pot," he said. "At some point, it's gotten to where if you’re a conservative, and you’re in this business, you’re not allowed to speak."
He continued, "People are going to have their opinion about whatever I say or think, and that’s completely fine. You don’t have to agree with me. I don’t expect everybody to agree with me, but I also have a voice and opinion just like everybody else.”