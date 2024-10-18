Donald Trump, 78, Is 'Refusing Some' Interviews Because He's 'Exhausted': Report

Donald Trump was supposed to do an interview with The Shade Room, but he dropped out due to being too tired, sources claim.

"But as no interview materialized, Shade Room staff began feeling that feet were being dragged inside Trump’s campaign. No date was ever set, we’re told, but the intention was to try and work toward a sit-down," Politico reported. In a conversation earlier this week, when describing why an interview hadn’t come together just yet, a Trump adviser told The Shade Room producers that Trump was 'exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change' at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations."