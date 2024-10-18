Donald Trump Roasts 'Glum' Chuck Schumer to His Face by Telling Him He Could Become 'the First Woman President' If VP Kamala Harris Loses 2024 Election

“It was announced this morning that at a funeral yesterday, in a rare moment of clarity, Joe [Biden] told Barack Hussein Obama that..." he began. “Heh. Only a few people got that. Or, as Rush Limbaugh used to say, Barack Husseeeiiin Obama. Remember? He was a piece of work. We miss him.”

Though guests didn't seem thrilled about the joke, he continued on.

“But as he told Barack Hussein Obama, quote, ‘She’s not as strong as me. She’s not as strong, do you understand that?’ And Obama agreed, saying, ‘That’s true,'” Trump stated. “Other than that, I think the Democrats are getting along quite well, right?”