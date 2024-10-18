Donald Trump Roasts 'Glum' Chuck Schumer to His Face by Telling Him He Could Become 'the First Woman President' If VP Kamala Harris Loses 2024 Election
Donald Trump roasted Chuck Schumer during the annual Al Smith Dinner in New York on Thursday, October 17.
“The press is reporting the Democrats are starting to panic. They’re panicking. They are panicking because you know the votes that are coming in are coming in very, very strong a certain way. I won’t tell you what way that is, but Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum," Trump, 78, told Schumer to his face.
“Doesn’t he look glum? He looks glum. But look on the bright side, Chuck, considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president," he continued.
As the audience burst into laughter, Trump said, “I actually said, ‘Do you mind if I do that?’ and he said, ‘No, you gotta do what you gotta do.’ He’s a pro, he’s a professional. Nah, he’s a good man, actually. I hate to say it. Don’t ever use it against me, please. But I’ve known him a long time.”
Elsewhere in his speech, Trump bombed when bringing taunting former President Barack Obama by using his full name, “Barack Hussein Obama."
“It was announced this morning that at a funeral yesterday, in a rare moment of clarity, Joe [Biden] told Barack Hussein Obama that..." he began. “Heh. Only a few people got that. Or, as Rush Limbaugh used to say, Barack Husseeeiiin Obama. Remember? He was a piece of work. We miss him.”
Though guests didn't seem thrilled about the joke, he continued on.
“But as he told Barack Hussein Obama, quote, ‘She’s not as strong as me. She’s not as strong, do you understand that?’ And Obama agreed, saying, ‘That’s true,'” Trump stated. “Other than that, I think the Democrats are getting along quite well, right?”
Still, the audience remained silent.
“Nobody got that one. The fact is we need new leadership in this country. Right now, we have someone in the White House who can barely talk, barely put together two coherent sentences, who seems to have mental faculties of a child. It’s sad. Who’s a person that has nothing going, no intelligence whatsoever," he said, referring to Biden, 81.