Democrats Panic Over President Joe Biden's Health as 'Dystopian Theory' Begins to Spread: 'Nothing Else Made Sense'

Conspiracy theorists have begun to suggest that a secretive cabal might keep Biden in power to exert influence behind the scenes.

Olivia Nuzzi of the New York Times detailed this alarming theory, shedding light on the doubts among Democrat elites regarding the 81-year-old president's declining health and his persistence in the race.

Questions have emerged within Democratic circles on both coasts about whether Biden is merely a figurehead, manipulated by a shadowy faction within the party.

Nuzzi highlighted the irony that this is the same theory espoused by many on the MAGA right, with former President Donald Trump himself previously alleging that Biden's former boss, Barack Obama, is the real power behind the White House. The reporter claimed, "Nothing else made sense. They were in full agreement."