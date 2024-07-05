Democrats Panic Over President Joe Biden's Health as 'Dystopian Theory' Begins to Spread: 'Nothing Else Made Sense'
Concerns are mounting over President Joe Biden's health and ability to continue his re-election bid, leading to several "dystopian theories" surrounding his nomination.
Conspiracy theorists have begun to suggest that a secretive cabal might keep Biden in power to exert influence behind the scenes.
Olivia Nuzzi of the New York Times detailed this alarming theory, shedding light on the doubts among Democrat elites regarding the 81-year-old president's declining health and his persistence in the race.
Questions have emerged within Democratic circles on both coasts about whether Biden is merely a figurehead, manipulated by a shadowy faction within the party.
Nuzzi highlighted the irony that this is the same theory espoused by many on the MAGA right, with former President Donald Trump himself previously alleging that Biden's former boss, Barack Obama, is the real power behind the White House. The reporter claimed, "Nothing else made sense. They were in full agreement."
Concerns about Biden's fitness for office have circulated since January among Democratic officials, activists, and donors, albeit in hushed tones.
The fear of jeopardizing the country's future by acknowledging the president's health issues has led to a reluctance to address the matter openly.
Close sources to Biden have disclosed instances of memory lapses and susceptibility to influence by a tight inner circle. Reports depict a president shielded by layers of bureaucracy, restricting access and fueling speculations about his well-being.
- 'Most Vicious Interviewer Out There': Donald Trump Attacks George Stephanopoulos Ahead of His Sit-Down With President Joe Biden
- President Joe Biden Mocked After Making Public Appearance With Mysterious Food Stain on His Suit: 'I Don't Even Want to Know'
- Donald Trump Challenges 'Crooked Joe Biden' to Another Debate With 'No Holds Barred': 'This Format Would Blow Everything Away'
As pressure mounts for Biden to reconsider his candidacy, the president is scheduled for crucial engagements, including an interview with ABC News and campaign stops this weekend.
Amid White House assurances of his steadfastness in the race, doubts persist over Biden's ability to challenge a resurgent Trump.
As OK! previously reported, one of Biden's top donors, Disney Heiress Abigail Disney, announced she would be withholding donations to the party until Biden drops out of the race. Several political experts told outlets that several other donors could follow suit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
With Trump gaining ground in swing state polls post-debate, the viability of Biden's candidacy is increasingly scrutinized.
Speculations about potential alternative candidates within the Democratic Party surface, yet none have publicly come forward as a potential replacement for Biden in the race against Trump.
Some of the names being pushed to take Biden's spot include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.