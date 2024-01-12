Donald Trump 'Will Spend the Rest of His Life in Jail,' George Conway Predicts
George Conway made a bold prediction about Donald Trump, who is currently in the middle of a few legal battles, ahead of the 2024 eleection.
“Trump will spend the rest of his life in jail,” Conway said in a YouTube video posted by The Bulwark, a conservative anti-Trump website. “It may take a while. Justice has already taken a while. He’s going to end up spending the rest of his life in jail.”
"That's my story, and I am sticking to it," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Conway argued that Trump, 77, knows he did something wrong days after his lawyers argued he should be given immunity despite allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.
"First of all, he went yesterday because as Chuck [Todd] previously said, there's a delay aspect to it and there's also a fundraising aspect to it, and as Joe [Scarborough] said, there was a narcissistic victimization aspect, but he's fighting for his life here. He's fighting for his freedom here. These cases, these criminal cases — not the civil one in New York ... that is just money, that means a lot to him — can put him in jail for the rest of his life, and I think probably will," Conway said on MSNBC.
"That is why he's desperate to make these immunity arguments, even though they are long shots, they are Hail Mary's at best, but he's looking at and he deeply has to be fearing — in fact, he ran for re-election in 2020 partly because deep down he knows he's a criminal and the law is catching up to him," he continued.
This is hardly the first time someone has predicted Trump will be behind bars at some point.
As OK! previously reported, former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb echoed similar thoughts to Conway.
“These are the types of incendiary attacks that do lead to violence,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett about the businessman's recent behavior in which he said he would like to see New York State Attorney Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron placed under citizens’ arrest. “He specifically asked people to conduct a citizen’s arrest. Detention of either James or Engoron would be a crime if committed by any individual who was so motivated by the president’s remarks.”
Trump “continues to be off the rails in terms of the extent to which his invective infects these proceedings and has the potential to intimidate witnesses,” he added. “I believe that at some point comments like this will result in Trump not only being sanctioned, which will probably be the first order of business, but at some point, these types of comments will result in him being put in jail pending some of these trials.”