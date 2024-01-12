Donald Trump 'Will Spend the Rest of His Life in Jail,' George Conway Predicts

As OK! previously reported, Conway argued that Trump, 77, knows he did something wrong days after his lawyers argued he should be given immunity despite allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

"First of all, he went yesterday because as Chuck [Todd] previously said, there's a delay aspect to it and there's also a fundraising aspect to it, and as Joe [Scarborough] said, there was a narcissistic victimization aspect, but he's fighting for his life here. He's fighting for his freedom here. These cases, these criminal cases — not the civil one in New York ... that is just money, that means a lot to him — can put him in jail for the rest of his life, and I think probably will," Conway said on MSNBC.