'Off the Rails': Donald Trump Will Eventually Go to Jail, Predicts Former White House Attorney
Donald Trump is currently in the middle of a lot of legal woes, and according to Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb, he believes the former president, 77, will likely end up behind bars one day.
“These are the types of incendiary attacks that do lead to violence,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett about the businessman's recent behavior in which he said he would like to see New York State Attorney Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron placed under citizens’ arrest. “He specifically asked people to conduct a citizen’s arrest. Detention of either James or Engoron would be a crime if committed by any individual who was so motivated by the president’s remarks.”
Trump “continues to be off the rails in terms of the extent to which his invective infects these proceedings and has the potential to intimidate witnesses,” he added. “I believe that at some point comments like this will result in Trump not only being sanctioned, which will probably be the first order of business, but at some point, these types of comments will result in him being put in jail pending some of these trials.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump is currently in hot water, as James has accused him of overvaluing his assets when doing business.
Trump took the stand earlier this month, where he lashed out at James prior to the trial beginning.
"So, while Israel is being attacked, while trade is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here that these are all political opponents attack ads by the Biden administration. The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference. This is how ridiculous the numbers are — much greater than on the financial side," he fumed.
He added, "It’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements, and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this — this is for third world countries. And it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair. But in the meantime, the people and country understand it, they see it and they don’t like it… Political warfare, as you would call it. It usually takes place in third world countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent. We’ve never seen it here. But we will go along and we will obviously do very well in every regard, and we’ll win the election and we will make America great again. That’s all I need to do. We’re going to make America great again. But we have to take away from the thugs we deal with and the horrible people that hate our country."