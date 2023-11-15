'Off the Rails': Donald Trump Will Eventually Go to Jail, Predicts Former White House Attorney

“These are the types of incendiary attacks that do lead to violence,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett about the businessman's recent behavior in which he said he would like to see New York State Attorney Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron placed under citizens’ arrest. “He specifically asked people to conduct a citizen’s arrest. Detention of either James or Engoron would be a crime if committed by any individual who was so motivated by the president’s remarks.”

Trump “continues to be off the rails in terms of the extent to which his invective infects these proceedings and has the potential to intimidate witnesses,” he added. “I believe that at some point comments like this will result in Trump not only being sanctioned, which will probably be the first order of business, but at some point, these types of comments will result in him being put in jail pending some of these trials.”