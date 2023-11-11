'I TOTALLY WON THIS CASE': Donald Trump Rages at Trial Judge After He Already Ruled the Ex-Prez Committed Fraud

Donald Sr. then took aim at New York’s Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against him.

“The only Fraud was committed by A.G. Letitia James in convincing the Judge that Mar-a-Lago was only worth $18,000,000 (in order to make my ‘numbers’ look bad), when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. She campaigned on ‘getting Trump.’ She should be prosecuted!” he insisted.