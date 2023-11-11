'I TOTALLY WON THIS CASE': Donald Trump Rages at Trial Judge After He Already Ruled the Ex-Prez Committed Fraud
Donald Trump made yet another absurd claim!
On Friday, November 10, the former president shared a message on Truth Social where he raged at Judge Arthur Engoron, who has been overseeing the civil fraud case against him in New York.
“Judge Engoron should end the ridiculous Political Witch Hunt against me,” the father-of-five began his rant.
“I have TOTALLY WON THIS CASE, which should never have been brought,” he claimed, however, Judge Engoron ruled in September that the Trump Organization, led by the ex-commander-in-chief, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, defrauded banks and insurers by inflating the value of its assets.
Donald Sr. then took aim at New York’s Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against him.
“The only Fraud was committed by A.G. Letitia James in convincing the Judge that Mar-a-Lago was only worth $18,000,000 (in order to make my ‘numbers’ look bad), when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. She campaigned on ‘getting Trump.’ She should be prosecuted!” he insisted.
James is seeking $250 million in damages and to bar the Trumps’ ability to do business in the state. Judge Engoron will rule on the damages following the court proceedings.
The New York Times reported on Judge Engoron initial ruling he made in September.
“Ms. James has argued that Mr. Trump inflated the value of his properties by as much as $2.2 billion and is seeking a penalty of about $250 million… Justice Engoron wrote that the annual financial statements that Mr. Trump submitted to banks and insurance companies ‘clearly contain fraudulent valuations that defendants used in business,’” the report stated.
As OK! previously reported, after Donald Sr.’s recent testimony for the case, Harry Litman, who worked as a deputy assistant attorney general, said the Republican politician dug "a hole" for himself while on the stand.
Litman claimed that after his remarks in the courtroom, the trial could realistically end with "a verdict that will be devastating to Trump and very possibly eviscerate what remains of his business empire."
"Trump turned his time on the stand into a tub-thumping recitation of the themes he hopes will carry him into a second term: that the deep state is persecuting him for his popularity and his election would constitute retribution for him and his supporters," Litman stated.
He noted that the testimony included "damaging admissions" that "scored many important legal points for James and none for Trump."
Litman was not the only one who was unimpressed with Donald Sr.’s time on the stand, as a former Watergate prosecutor called Trump an idiot for testifying.
Nick Akerman, who was an assistant special prosecutor on the 1970s team that investigated President Richard Nixon, said, "Basically, at this point, Donald Trump is toast."
“I mean he is basically going to be found to be a liar by the judge," he added.