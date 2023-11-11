OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'I TOTALLY WON THIS CASE': Donald Trump Rages at Trial Judge After He Already Ruled the Ex-Prez Committed Fraud

donald trump
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 11 2023, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump made yet another absurd claim!

On Friday, November 10, the former president shared a message on Truth Social where he raged at Judge Arthur Engoron, who has been overseeing the civil fraud case against him in New York.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently testified in the civil fraud case.

“Judge Engoron should end the ridiculous Political Witch Hunt against me,” the father-of-five began his rant.

“I have TOTALLY WON THIS CASE, which should never have been brought,” he claimed, however, Judge Engoron ruled in September that the Trump Organization, led by the ex-commander-in-chief, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, defrauded banks and insurers by inflating the value of its assets.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Sr. then took aim at New York’s Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against him.

“The only Fraud was committed by A.G. Letitia James in convincing the Judge that Mar-a-Lago was only worth $18,000,000 (in order to make my ‘numbers’ look bad), when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. She campaigned on ‘getting Trump.’ She should be prosecuted!” he insisted.

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's kids also testified for the civil fraud case.

Article continues below advertisement

James is seeking $250 million in damages and to bar the Trumps’ ability to do business in the state. Judge Engoron will rule on the damages following the court proceedings.

The New York Times reported on Judge Engoron initial ruling he made in September.

“Ms. James has argued that Mr. Trump inflated the value of his properties by as much as $2.2 billion and is seeking a penalty of about $250 million… Justice Engoron wrote that the annual financial statements that Mr. Trump submitted to banks and insurance companies ‘clearly contain fraudulent valuations that defendants used in business,’” the report stated.

As OK! previously reported, after Donald Sr.’s recent testimony for the case, Harry Litman, who worked as a deputy assistant attorney general, said the Republican politician dug "a hole" for himself while on the stand.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been indicted four times this year.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Litman claimed that after his remarks in the courtroom, the trial could realistically end with "a verdict that will be devastating to Trump and very possibly eviscerate what remains of his business empire."

"Trump turned his time on the stand into a tub-thumping recitation of the themes he hopes will carry him into a second term: that the deep state is persecuting him for his popularity and his election would constitute retribution for him and his supporters," Litman stated.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is a father-of-five.

He noted that the testimony included "damaging admissions" that "scored many important legal points for James and none for Trump."

Litman was not the only one who was unimpressed with Donald Sr.’s time on the stand, as a former Watergate prosecutor called Trump an idiot for testifying.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Nick Akerman, who was an assistant special prosecutor on the 1970s team that investigated President Richard Nixon, said, "Basically, at this point, Donald Trump is toast."

“I mean he is basically going to be found to be a liar by the judge," he added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.