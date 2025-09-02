President Donald Trump Reveals He 'Hadn't Heard' the Viral Rumors About His Death: 'That's Pretty Serious Stuff'

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump spoke to the country from the Oval Office in a scheduled speech on Tuesday, September 2 — though his address began 45 minutes late. When the president, 79, kicked off a Q&A, he was asked if he heard about the viral rumors over Labor Day weekend that he died. "No," Trump replied.

Donald Trump Addresses Death Rumors

Donald Trump's planned speech began 45 minutes late.

After the reporter noted the gossip started because people didn't seem him for "days," Trump said, "Really? I haven't heard that." "It's crazy. Last week I did numerous news conferences and they went very well, like this is going well. And then I didn't do anything for two days and they said, 'there might be something wrong with him,'" the POTUS stated. "Biden wouldn't do them for months, you wouldn't see him, and they never said there was anything wrong with him. And we know he wasn't in the greatest shape."

Donald Trump reacts to reports of him passing away last weekend. pic.twitter.com/eojrRW9soE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 2, 2025

"I did an interview that lasted for about an hour and a half with somebody, that was on one of your competitors. I did a number of long truths. I think pretty pointed truths. I was pretty active over the weekend. I also went out to visit some people on the club I own on the Potomac River," he said of his whereabouts. "I have been very active actually over the weekend. I didn't hear that one. That's pretty serious stuff," the father-of-five said of the death rumors. "Well, it's fake news. It's so fake!" "I knew they were saying 'is he OK? How is he feeling? What's wrong?'" the businessman continued. "I was very active this Labor Day. I had heard that, but I didn't hear it to that extent."

Donald Trump Death Rumors Swirled Last Week

Trump has tried to cover up his hand bruising with makeup.

As OK! reported, rumors swirled last week that the president may have died, as after a meeting on Tuesday, August 26, he hadn't been seen for a few days, and he had no planned public appearances. However, he reemerged on Saturday, August 30, at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., alongside granddaughter Kai Trump. Still, there were some social media users who thought Donald could be using a stunt double. The POTUS shut down the rumors once again by writing on Truth Social on Sunday, August 31, "I've never felt better in my life." The speculation also went viral since the POTUS had been sporting swollen ankles and bruised hands as of late, which he sometimes tries to cover with makeup. Last month, the president's physician Captain Sean Barbabella stated in a message read by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that the discoloration was due to "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin." It was then revealed in July that Donald was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which Karoline described as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

The president has recently been covering up his worse hard with the other during photographed meetings.

"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today," Karoline shared during a press conference. "In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," she continued. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies." She added that the commander in chief is otherwise in "excellent health."

White House Press Secretary said the POTUS is in 'excellent health.'