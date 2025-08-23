or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump's Hand Makeup Raises New Health Concerns After Cankles Cover-Up Goes Viral

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump was spotted with a blotch of makeup on his right hand in new photos from his visit to The People's House.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 23 2025, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s flesh-colored concealer has returned.

The president was seen leaving The People’s House: A White House Exhibit on Friday, August 22, when reporters snapped photos of his right hand with a blotch of unblended makeup.

Trump, 79, put on a brave face for the public, but under his concealer-covered hand is a permanent reminder to the politician that his days as a brisk, vigorous alpha are materializing before his eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's CVI Diagnosis

Source: @LucasSa56947288/X

The president was seen with flesh-colored makeup on his bruised right hand on August 22.

The president hasn’t confirmed why he smears the top of his hand with makeup; however, instances of the concerning nature continue to arise after it was revealed in July that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

His CVI diagnosis causes physical swelling and bruising as a result of damaged leg veins, leading to an irregular blood flow to the heart.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Claims Donald Trump Is in 'Excellent Health'

photo of White House physician claimed the president is in 'excellent health' amid revelations of his CVI
Source: mega

White House physician claimed the president is in 'excellent health' amid revelations of his CVI.

Although White House physician Sean Barbabella claimed Trump was in “excellent health” amid his diagnosis, the president has persistently displayed swollen ankles and a bruised right hand.

Trump’s cankles have drawn attention to a speculated cover-up in his administration to divert attention away from the potential severity of his health status.

Article continues below advertisement

A Speculated Cover-Up

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

photo of MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell dragged Donald Trump for hiding the reality of his ailments
Source: mega

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell dragged Donald Trump for hiding the reality of his ailments.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell recently criticized the president for consciously hiding his swollen ankles during his Oval Office meeting with European leaders on August 18. O’Donnell pointed out how Trump sat at the Resolute Desk instead of by the fireplace to ensure photographers couldn’t snap pictures of his ankles.

O’Donnell joked that Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska was also indicative of his declining health, saying the Russian president’s “72-year-old ankles showed none of the mileage” of Trump’s.

Article continues below advertisement

'There Is Nothing to Hide'

photo of The president is 79 years old
Source: mega

The president is 79 years old.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended concern for Trump's health earlier this month, telling reporters, “There is nothing to hide.”

“Look, you see the president every day,” she continued. “He’s moving, he’s working, he’s continuing; there have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle.”

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is Becoming Really Disturbing'

photo of Critics suggested Donald Trump uses makeup to cover bruising from an IV
Source: mega

Critics suggested Donald Trump uses makeup to cover bruising from an IV.

After new photos of his makeup-covered hand went viral on social media, critics commented on their concern for the president as they debated what he could be hiding from the public.

“I wonder if he is getting an IV for whatever medical issue he has and is trying to hide it,” commented one X user.

“Whatever it is obviously is getting hard to hide…” said another.

“This is becoming really disturbing,” wrote a third.

As OK! reported, famed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones suggested on his “Infowars” podcast that judging by the “current trajectory,” Trump is likely “going to have some sort of collapse within the next 12 months.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.