Donald Trump's Hand Makeup Raises New Health Concerns After Cankles Cover-Up Goes Viral
Donald Trump’s flesh-colored concealer has returned.
The president was seen leaving The People’s House: A White House Exhibit on Friday, August 22, when reporters snapped photos of his right hand with a blotch of unblended makeup.
Trump, 79, put on a brave face for the public, but under his concealer-covered hand is a permanent reminder to the politician that his days as a brisk, vigorous alpha are materializing before his eyes.
Donald Trump's CVI Diagnosis
The president hasn’t confirmed why he smears the top of his hand with makeup; however, instances of the concerning nature continue to arise after it was revealed in July that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
His CVI diagnosis causes physical swelling and bruising as a result of damaged leg veins, leading to an irregular blood flow to the heart.
White House Claims Donald Trump Is in 'Excellent Health'
Although White House physician Sean Barbabella claimed Trump was in “excellent health” amid his diagnosis, the president has persistently displayed swollen ankles and a bruised right hand.
Trump’s cankles have drawn attention to a speculated cover-up in his administration to divert attention away from the potential severity of his health status.
A Speculated Cover-Up
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell recently criticized the president for consciously hiding his swollen ankles during his Oval Office meeting with European leaders on August 18. O’Donnell pointed out how Trump sat at the Resolute Desk instead of by the fireplace to ensure photographers couldn’t snap pictures of his ankles.
O’Donnell joked that Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska was also indicative of his declining health, saying the Russian president’s “72-year-old ankles showed none of the mileage” of Trump’s.
'There Is Nothing to Hide'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended concern for Trump's health earlier this month, telling reporters, “There is nothing to hide.”
“Look, you see the president every day,” she continued. “He’s moving, he’s working, he’s continuing; there have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle.”
'This Is Becoming Really Disturbing'
After new photos of his makeup-covered hand went viral on social media, critics commented on their concern for the president as they debated what he could be hiding from the public.
“I wonder if he is getting an IV for whatever medical issue he has and is trying to hide it,” commented one X user.
“Whatever it is obviously is getting hard to hide…” said another.
“This is becoming really disturbing,” wrote a third.
As OK! reported, famed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones suggested on his “Infowars” podcast that judging by the “current trajectory,” Trump is likely “going to have some sort of collapse within the next 12 months.”