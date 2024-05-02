'Complicit' Melania and Donald Trump Have an 'Unconventional' Relationship, Claims Ex-Aide: 'She Knows Who She Married'

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff insists that Melania Trump is not some damsel in distress. Apparently, it's the exact opposite.

"I was worried sick about Melania hours before Donald’s 2nd presidential debate and texted her, 'Are you ok?' (as you can see below)," Melania's former friend wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing text messages from a prior conversation. "Melania’s response…'Hi love. I canceled interview tomorrow (with @andersoncooper ) & wanted to know 'If I had time for lunch.' She wanted to talk." "It’s an unconventional marriage & she’s complicit. Remember that Melania does not care what anyone thinks about her or Donald. She knows who she married and so does he. @ManhattanDA," Stephanie continued.