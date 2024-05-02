OK Magazine
'Complicit' Melania and Donald Trump Have an 'Unconventional' Relationship, Claims Ex-Aide: 'She Knows Who She Married'

donald melania trump
Melania Trump is rarely seen with her husband, Donald Trump.

May 2 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff insists that Melania Trump is not some damsel in distress. Apparently, it's the exact opposite.

"I was worried sick about Melania hours before Donald’s 2nd presidential debate and texted her, 'Are you ok?' (as you can see below)," Melania's former friend wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing text messages from a prior conversation. "Melania’s response…'Hi love. I canceled interview tomorrow (with @andersoncooper ) & wanted to know 'If I had time for lunch.' She wanted to talk." "It’s an unconventional marriage & she’s complicit. Remember that Melania does not care what anyone thinks about her or Donald. She knows who she married and so does he. @ManhattanDA," Stephanie continued.

melania donald trial hush money embarassing
Source: mega

This is hardly the first time Stephanie has alleged the two are in cahoots.

As OK! previously reported, though Melania, 54, might look uncomfortable while out and about with her husband, Stephanie insists it's not true.

donald trump
Donald Trump is running for president again.

"Looks like Melania Trump is about to dive head first into a pool of sharks & nobody’s going to protect her. I was the only life guard on duty when she was First Lady," Stephanie captioned the video of Melania and Donald, 77, looking miserable via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, April 7. "She chose to live a life in a minefield, where every step is treacherous & never sure when it might explode. She and he are one in the same."

melania trump secrets exposed trump president
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff used to be friends with Melania Trump.

In December 2023, Stephanie was asked by CNN host Abby Phillip if the mom-of-one would make more appearances with her husband as the 2024 presidential campaign draws closer, to which she replied, "I do feel strongly that Melania Trump isn't going anywhere. I believe that Melania will stay by Donald's side. Throughout all of this, she is his partner in crime."

"Unfortunately, people keep giving her this out, this reason to believe that Melania should be freed from Donald, but Melania is complicit," she told Phillip. "Melania is, you know, side by side with the showmanship and she is exactly like Donald, just, unfortunately, in a skirt and high heels, and showing up today was just another way for her to have some camera time."

melania trump difficult birthday
Donald Trump is in the middle of his hush money trial.

