Donald Trump Rips Joe Biden as He Brags About Ignoring the Teleprompter '80 Percent' of the Time

Donald Trump made it clear that Joe Biden is still very much on his mind. Trump, 79, took another swipe at his former political rival, 83, while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan on Tuesday, January 13, talking about his speaking style and off-script remarks.

"You know, when you go up here, you take a big chance," Trump told the crowd. "Especially me because I go off teleprompter about 80 percent of the time. But isn't it nice to have a president that can go off teleprompter, don't you think?"

Source: Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV/YouTube Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden during a speech in Michigan.

The comment sparked cheers and laughter from the audience, encouraging Trump to continue. He quickly shifted his focus to Biden’s public speaking, mocking the former president’s appearances. "Remember the speeches Joe [Biden] would make? First of all, they'd last a matter of seconds, you know," Trump said.

He then launched into an impression of Biden, referencing his longtime speech struggles. Using a hoarse voice, Trump added, "Thank you very much."

Trump is unwell and nobody can say otherwise. No president should behave like this. If this was Biden, MAGA would be losing it. pic.twitter.com/VQgrmwv0p3 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 14, 2026 Source: @harryjsisson/X

Trump didn’t stop there. He went on to imitate Biden struggling before speeches, adding another jab during the performance.

"You ever noticed Joe would always cough before a speech?" Trump asked, before coughing himself and continuing, "State of the Union, he goes, 'Ladies and gentlemen.'"

Source: Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV/YouTube The president claimed he goes off the teleprompter most of the time.

This isn’t the first time Trump has insisted he doesn’t rely on a teleprompter. During the 2024 presidential campaign, he has repeatedly criticized the use of the device — even while standing in front of visible teleprompters at his rallies.

At one event, he again questioned the need for scripted assistance. "Isn't it nice, by the way, to have a president who doesn't need a teleprompter?" he asked his supporters. Critics were quick to react online, accusing Trump of ignoring obvious facts in favor of energizing his base. Several users pointed out that teleprompters were clearly visible during his speeches.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump imitated Joe Biden’s speaking style in front of the crowd.

One critic took to X, formerly Twitter, to blast Trump, writing: "He has two teleprompters right in front of him. We can see them. WE CAN F------- SEE THEM!"

The same user followed up with another post, claiming Trump has a long history of publicly blaming teleprompters when things go wrong. "There are multiple videos of this motherf----- cursing out his teleprompters for not working or telling his staff not to pay the Teleprompter company because they weren’t working. And when he goes off-book, he says the stupidest stuff ever uttered by a human."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump insists his cognitive health is not an issue.