Donald Trump Rips Joe Biden as He Brags About Ignoring the Teleprompter '80 Percent' of the Time
Jan. 14 2026, Published 9:06 a.m. ET
Donald Trump made it clear that Joe Biden is still very much on his mind.
Trump, 79, took another swipe at his former political rival, 83, while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan on Tuesday, January 13, talking about his speaking style and off-script remarks.
"You know, when you go up here, you take a big chance," Trump told the crowd. "Especially me because I go off teleprompter about 80 percent of the time. But isn't it nice to have a president that can go off teleprompter, don't you think?"
The comment sparked cheers and laughter from the audience, encouraging Trump to continue. He quickly shifted his focus to Biden’s public speaking, mocking the former president’s appearances.
"Remember the speeches Joe [Biden] would make? First of all, they'd last a matter of seconds, you know," Trump said.
He then launched into an impression of Biden, referencing his longtime speech struggles. Using a hoarse voice, Trump added, "Thank you very much."
Trump didn’t stop there. He went on to imitate Biden struggling before speeches, adding another jab during the performance.
"You ever noticed Joe would always cough before a speech?" Trump asked, before coughing himself and continuing, "State of the Union, he goes, 'Ladies and gentlemen.'"
- Donald Trump Continues to Use Teleprompters Despite Claims He 'Doesn't Need' Them
- Donald Trump Refers to Himself in Third Person as He Reads His Own Teleprompter Cues Out Loud: 'His Brain Is Scrambled Eggs'
- President Joe Biden 'Clashes' With White House Staffers About Going Off-Script During Speeches: Report
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This isn’t the first time Trump has insisted he doesn’t rely on a teleprompter. During the 2024 presidential campaign, he has repeatedly criticized the use of the device — even while standing in front of visible teleprompters at his rallies.
At one event, he again questioned the need for scripted assistance.
"Isn't it nice, by the way, to have a president who doesn't need a teleprompter?" he asked his supporters.
Critics were quick to react online, accusing Trump of ignoring obvious facts in favor of energizing his base. Several users pointed out that teleprompters were clearly visible during his speeches.
One critic took to X, formerly Twitter, to blast Trump, writing: "He has two teleprompters right in front of him. We can see them. WE CAN F------- SEE THEM!"
The same user followed up with another post, claiming Trump has a long history of publicly blaming teleprompters when things go wrong.
"There are multiple videos of this motherf----- cursing out his teleprompters for not working or telling his staff not to pay the Teleprompter company because they weren’t working. And when he goes off-book, he says the stupidest stuff ever uttered by a human."
Throughout the 2024 election cycle, Trump has frequently been criticized for contradictory remarks, verbal slip-ups and repeated attacks on political opponents.
Those moments have fueled speculation about Trump’s own mental health up until now. Still, Trump has repeatedly denied any concerns and insists he is in excellent condition.
During the first presidential debate, he challenged Biden to prove his psychological fitness.
"I took two tests, cognitive tests. I aced them, both of them, as you know, we made it public," Trump said at the time. "He took none. I'd like to see him take one, just one, a real easy one, like go through the first five questions. He couldn't do it."