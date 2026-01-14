or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Rips Joe Biden as He Brags About Ignoring the Teleprompter '80 Percent' of the Time

donald trump rips joe biden teleprompter
Source: MEGA;Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV/YouTube

Donald Trump took aim at Joe Biden during a speech, bragging about 'going off the teleprompter.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 9:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump made it clear that Joe Biden is still very much on his mind.

Trump, 79, took another swipe at his former political rival, 83, while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan on Tuesday, January 13, talking about his speaking style and off-script remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

"You know, when you go up here, you take a big chance," Trump told the crowd. "Especially me because I go off teleprompter about 80 percent of the time. But isn't it nice to have a president that can go off teleprompter, don't you think?"

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden during a speech in Michigan.
Source: Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV/YouTube

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden during a speech in Michigan.

Article continues below advertisement

The comment sparked cheers and laughter from the audience, encouraging Trump to continue. He quickly shifted his focus to Biden’s public speaking, mocking the former president’s appearances.

"Remember the speeches Joe [Biden] would make? First of all, they'd last a matter of seconds, you know," Trump said.

Article continues below advertisement

He then launched into an impression of Biden, referencing his longtime speech struggles. Using a hoarse voice, Trump added, "Thank you very much."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @harryjsisson/X
Article continues below advertisement

Trump didn’t stop there. He went on to imitate Biden struggling before speeches, adding another jab during the performance.

Article continues below advertisement

"You ever noticed Joe would always cough before a speech?" Trump asked, before coughing himself and continuing, "State of the Union, he goes, 'Ladies and gentlemen.'"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The president claimed he goes off the teleprompter most of the time.
Source: Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV/YouTube

The president claimed he goes off the teleprompter most of the time.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Trump has insisted he doesn’t rely on a teleprompter. During the 2024 presidential campaign, he has repeatedly criticized the use of the device — even while standing in front of visible teleprompters at his rallies.

Article continues below advertisement

At one event, he again questioned the need for scripted assistance.

"Isn't it nice, by the way, to have a president who doesn't need a teleprompter?" he asked his supporters.

Critics were quick to react online, accusing Trump of ignoring obvious facts in favor of energizing his base. Several users pointed out that teleprompters were clearly visible during his speeches.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump imitated Joe Biden’s speaking style in front of the crowd.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump imitated Joe Biden’s speaking style in front of the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

One critic took to X, formerly Twitter, to blast Trump, writing: "He has two teleprompters right in front of him. We can see them. WE CAN F------- SEE THEM!"

Article continues below advertisement

The same user followed up with another post, claiming Trump has a long history of publicly blaming teleprompters when things go wrong.

"There are multiple videos of this motherf----- cursing out his teleprompters for not working or telling his staff not to pay the Teleprompter company because they weren’t working. And when he goes off-book, he says the stupidest stuff ever uttered by a human."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump insists his cognitive health is not an issue.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insists his cognitive health is not an issue.

Throughout the 2024 election cycle, Trump has frequently been criticized for contradictory remarks, verbal slip-ups and repeated attacks on political opponents.

Those moments have fueled speculation about Trump’s own mental health up until now. Still, Trump has repeatedly denied any concerns and insists he is in excellent condition.

During the first presidential debate, he challenged Biden to prove his psychological fitness.

"I took two tests, cognitive tests. I aced them, both of them, as you know, we made it public," Trump said at the time. "He took none. I'd like to see him take one, just one, a real easy one, like go through the first five questions. He couldn't do it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.