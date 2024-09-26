'We Can See Them': Donald Trump Called Out for Claiming He 'Doesn't Need a Teleprompter' Despite Using Them During Georgia Rally
Former President Donald Trump faced backlash after a new clip went viral of the GOP nominee saying he doesn't need a teleprompter.
During a recent rally, the 78-year-old condemned the usage of the device to his audience, despite clearly having two of them right in front of him throughout his speech.
"Isn't it nice, by the way, to have a president who doesn't need a teleprompter?" he asked his crowd of supporters.
Several critics took to social media to ridicule the Republican leader for blatantly "denying reality" in front of everyone and repeating whatever will get his supporters to cheer for him.
One critic took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the former president, writing: "He has two teleprompters right in front of him. We can see them. WE CAN F------- SEE THEM!"
The same X user followed up his tweet by pointing out, "There are multiple videos of this motherf----- cursing out his teleprompters for not working or telling his staff not to pay the Teleprompter company because they weren’t working. And when he goes off-book, he says the stupidest stuff ever uttered by a human."
Another user commented, "No one needs a teleprompter to ramble the most insane thoughts that pop into your head. Any 5-year-old could also get on stage & make up stories about aliens eating cats without needing any help."
A third person asked, "How do any of his supporters look at this and not hang their heads in shame for supporting this clown?"
As OK! previously reported, Trump recently read his own teleprompter cues out loud during another speech in Georgia.
"Yes, oh yes, and quickly, says President Trump. Yes, oh yes, we can," the GOP nominee told the crowd.
Ron Filipkowski, Editor-in-Chief of MediasTouch News, shared a clip of the former president's mistake and captioned the video: "You aren’t supposed to read the 'says President Trump part' on the teleprompter. But the old boy’s brain is scrambled eggs."
Mary Trump, the ex-president's niece, recently commented on his string of teleprompter flubs.
"It's not simply that Donald makes gaffes and misstatements — it's the degree to which his ability to communicate has deteriorated in recent years," she said.