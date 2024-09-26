'We Can See Them': Donald Trump Called Out for Claiming He 'Doesn't Need a Teleprompter' Despite Using Them During Georgia Rally

"Isn't it nice, by the way, to have a president who doesn't need a teleprompter?" he asked his crowd of supporters.

Several critics took to social media to ridicule the Republican leader for blatantly "denying reality" in front of everyone and repeating whatever will get his supporters to cheer for him.

One critic took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the former president, writing: "He has two teleprompters right in front of him. We can see them. WE CAN F------- SEE THEM!"

The same X user followed up his tweet by pointing out, "There are multiple videos of this motherf----- cursing out his teleprompters for not working or telling his staff not to pay the Teleprompter company because they weren’t working. And when he goes off-book, he says the stupidest stuff ever uttered by a human."