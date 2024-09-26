or
'We Can See Them': Donald Trump Called Out for Claiming He 'Doesn't Need a Teleprompter' Despite Using Them During Georgia Rally

Photo of former President Donald Trump
Source: @foxnews/X

Former President Donald Trump claimed he doesn't need a teleprompter.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump faced backlash after a new clip went viral of the GOP nominee saying he doesn't need a teleprompter.

During a recent rally, the 78-year-old condemned the usage of the device to his audience, despite clearly having two of them right in front of him throughout his speech.

donald trump doesnt need teleprompter despite using georgia rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Savanna, Georgia.

"Isn't it nice, by the way, to have a president who doesn't need a teleprompter?" he asked his crowd of supporters.

Several critics took to social media to ridicule the Republican leader for blatantly "denying reality" in front of everyone and repeating whatever will get his supporters to cheer for him.

One critic took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the former president, writing: "He has two teleprompters right in front of him. We can see them. WE CAN F------- SEE THEM!"

The same X user followed up his tweet by pointing out, "There are multiple videos of this motherf----- cursing out his teleprompters for not working or telling his staff not to pay the Teleprompter company because they weren’t working. And when he goes off-book, he says the stupidest stuff ever uttered by a human."

donald trump doesnt need teleprompter despite using georgia rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently uses teleprompters during his rallies.

Another user commented, "No one needs a teleprompter to ramble the most insane thoughts that pop into your head. Any 5-year-old could also get on stage & make up stories about aliens eating cats without needing any help."

A third person asked, "How do any of his supporters look at this and not hang their heads in shame for supporting this clown?"

donald trump doesnt need teleprompter despite using georgia rally
Source: MEGA

Trump was called out for being a 'liar.'

As OK! previously reported, Trump recently read his own teleprompter cues out loud during another speech in Georgia.

"Yes, oh yes, and quickly, says President Trump. Yes, oh yes, we can," the GOP nominee told the crowd.

Ron Filipkowski, Editor-in-Chief of MediasTouch News, shared a clip of the former president's mistake and captioned the video: "You aren’t supposed to read the 'says President Trump part' on the teleprompter. But the old boy’s brain is scrambled eggs."

donald trump doesnt need teleprompter despite using georgia rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has made a string of teleprompter-related flubs in the past.

Mary Trump, the ex-president's niece, recently commented on his string of teleprompter flubs.

"It's not simply that Donald makes gaffes and misstatements — it's the degree to which his ability to communicate has deteriorated in recent years," she said.

