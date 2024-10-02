Donald Trump Continues to Use Teleprompters Despite Claims He 'Doesn't Need' Them
Donald Trump continues to use teleprompters at his campaign events despite boasting to his supporters that he doesn't need the handy tech gadget.
The 78-year-old former president repeated the sentiment during recent rallies in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Meidas Touch wrote on X, "Trump's new thing is reading his prepared remarks off the teleprompter saying that he doesn't need a teleprompter while two teleprompters can be seen in frame."
Users took to the comments section to criticize the controversial businessman for his seemingly hypocritical remarks.
One person joked, "I get the impression he thinks they are invisible to everyone but him," and another person added, "Someone told him that the teleprompters are clear from behind, so he thinks they're invisible."
A third critic said, "He doesn't use A teleprompter. He uses two. So he can say he doesn't use A teleprompter," and a fourth replied, "You know… I’m starting to think he lies occasionally. Call it a hunch."
A separate user suggested, "It's one of those lines he just throws in now, part of the word salad. Like a broken salad shooter now — look out!"
This comes after Trump grumbled about his teleprompters not functioning properly at a Las Vegas rally that took place in June.
"I pay all this money to teleprompter people, and I’d say 20% of the time, they don’t work," he said to his audience, noting that he did not plan to pay the vendor after the event. "It’s a mess."
Trump has been called out for making hypocritical comments and embarrassing gaffes many times throughout his 2024 election campaign, from mispronouncing names and stumbling over his words to repeating false claims about his political opponents.
This had led to speculation that Trump's cognitive health is declining as the 2024 election approaches. However, Trump has insisted he is in tip-top shape. During the first presidential debate, the 78-year-old challenged President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test to prove his health.
"I took two tests, cognitive tests. I aced them, both of them, as you know, we made it public," he said at the time. "He took none. I'd like to see him take one, just one, a real easy one, like go through the first five questions. He couldn't do it."