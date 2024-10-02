or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Continues to Use Teleprompters Despite Claims He 'Doesn't Need' Them

Split photo of Donald Trump and teleprompters.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump repeatedly claimed he doesn't need teleprompters.

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump continues to use teleprompters at his campaign events despite boasting to his supporters that he doesn't need the handy tech gadget.

The 78-year-old former president repeated the sentiment during recent rallies in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump continues use teleprompters claims doesnt need them
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump often has two teleprompters in front of him at events.

Meidas Touch wrote on X, "Trump's new thing is reading his prepared remarks off the teleprompter saying that he doesn't need a teleprompter while two teleprompters can be seen in frame."

Users took to the comments section to criticize the controversial businessman for his seemingly hypocritical remarks.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump continues use teleprompters claims doesnt need them
Source: MEGA

One critic suggested Donald Trump may think his teleprompters on stage are 'invisible' to the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

One person joked, "I get the impression he thinks they are invisible to everyone but him," and another person added, "Someone told him that the teleprompters are clear from behind, so he thinks they're invisible."

A third critic said, "He doesn't use A teleprompter. He uses two. So he can say he doesn't use A teleprompter," and a fourth replied, "You know… I’m starting to think he lies occasionally. Call it a hunch."

A separate user suggested, "It's one of those lines he just throws in now, part of the word salad. Like a broken salad shooter now — look out!"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump uses teleprompter
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump complained his teleprompters were not working at a June rally.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after Trump grumbled about his teleprompters not functioning properly at a Las Vegas rally that took place in June.

"I pay all this money to teleprompter people, and I’d say 20% of the time, they don’t work," he said to his audience, noting that he did not plan to pay the vendor after the event. "It’s a mess."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump continues use teleprompters claims doesnt need them
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reminded a Wisconsin crowd that 'spirit' was a word at a campaign event.

Trump has been called out for making hypocritical comments and embarrassing gaffes many times throughout his 2024 election campaign, from mispronouncing names and stumbling over his words to repeating false claims about his political opponents.

This had led to speculation that Trump's cognitive health is declining as the 2024 election approaches. However, Trump has insisted he is in tip-top shape. During the first presidential debate, the 78-year-old challenged President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test to prove his health.

"I took two tests, cognitive tests. I aced them, both of them, as you know, we made it public," he said at the time. "He took none. I'd like to see him take one, just one, a real easy one, like go through the first five questions. He couldn't do it."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.