Donald Trump Continues to Use Teleprompters Despite Claims He 'Doesn't Need' Them

One person joked, "I get the impression he thinks they are invisible to everyone but him," and another person added, "Someone told him that the teleprompters are clear from behind, so he thinks they're invisible."

A third critic said, "He doesn't use A teleprompter. He uses two. So he can say he doesn't use A teleprompter," and a fourth replied, "You know… I’m starting to think he lies occasionally. Call it a hunch."

A separate user suggested, "It's one of those lines he just throws in now, part of the word salad. Like a broken salad shooter now — look out!"