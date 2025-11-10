or
'So Stupid': Donald Trump Roasted for Trying to Announce at NFL Game Amid Government Shutdown

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump attended the Washington Commanders' regular season game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 9.

Nov. 10 2025, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Donald Trump didn't seem to have the ongoing government shutdown in mind as he took his turn announcing an NFL game on Sunday night, November 9.

The president was largely booed during his appearance at the Washington Commanders' home game against the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Maryland over the weekend — though he was welcomed inside of the Fox NFL commentary box with open arms.

Joining sportscasters Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma inside their booth after a halftime ceremony honoring military members for Veteran's Day weekend, Trump unsurprisingly found a chance to criticize former President Joe Biden while attempting to commentate on the football game in realtime.

Donald Trump Joins Fox Sportscasters in Booth at NFL Game

Image of Donald Trump gave play-by-play commentary inside of Fox's NFL box.
Source: @RapidResponse47/X

Donald Trump gave play-by-play commentary inside of Fox's NFL box.

"We just swore in a tremendous group of young people," the president boasted before shading Biden. "Our recruitment’s been record-setting since a year ago, it was a disaster for the country, and now it’s record-setting so this was an honor to be here."

Albert proceeded to inform Trump that former President Ronald Reagan had been a sports announcer before becoming U.S. commander-in-chief, as he asked the current Republican leader if he wanted to call the play as the game resumed.

"I would like to do that if you’d like me to," Trump declared. "But I will say that your second string, your back-up quarterback is a good quarterback and he’s had some very good games for you. And your first string quarterback has the potential I think to be a great quarterback, he’s got to stop the injuries somehow."

Image of Donald Trump chatted with sportscasters Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma during the game.
Source: @RapidResponse47/X

Donald Trump chatted with sportscasters Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma during the game.

While the game was in play, Albert and Vilma assisted Trump as he yelled out things like "not bad," "good runner" and "they have to get a touchdown, forget about the play."

As he provided play-by-play commentary on a 2nd-and-7 red zone play for the Commanders, Trump chimed in to say things like "that's right" as the Fox hosts filled gaps in the president's analysis.

While chatting in Fox's booth, Trump opened up about his passion for sports, noting, "I just love it. It’s a microcosm of life, the good the bad and the ugly.. you can equate sports with life, you got to get through the problems to hit the triumphs, and you can never quit — you can never give up."

Donald Trump

Image of Donald Trump was the first sitting president to attend a regular-season NFL game since 1978.
Source: @RapidResponse47/X

Donald Trump was the first sitting president to attend a regular-season NFL game since 1978.

After Trump was reminded about being the first sitting president to attend a regular-season NFL game since Jimmy Carter in 1978, the POTUS quipped, "That’s a long time. Wow."

The Apprentice alum's sports talk was quick to go viral online, as social media users had mixed reactions to the president's announcing skills.

Donald Trump Bashed for NFL Appearance Amid Government Shutdown

Source: @RapidResponse47/X

Donald Trump was roasted over his play-by-play sportscasting attempt.

"If only this was his actual job, we’d all be so much safer," one critic slammed, as another snubbed, "So stupid to be at a ball game with government shutdown."

"Trump is garbage! A real leader would have never allowed this shutdown to happen. Trump loves to see American citizens suffer for his own personal gain. The tariff tax is going bankrupt many Americans and shutdown is not allowing people to feed their families. Trump SUCKS!" a third hater ridiculed.

MAGA Fans Loved Hearing Donald Trump's Play-by-Play Analysis

Image of Fans applauded Donald Trump's NFL appearance.
Source: MEGA

Fans applauded Donald Trump's NFL appearance.

Meanwhile, a fourth individual noted, "At a d--- football game while federal employees still aren’t getting paid," as someone else stated, "Nobody wants to hear the rantings of that demented old fool."

Fans of Trump loved listening to his play-by-play analysis, however, as surprised supporter asked, "Why is this actually good?"

"I love this man. He embodies Americanism. God bless him," a second fan gushed, while a third added, "This is so cool!!! Boss in his element," and a fourth admirer claimed, "He is very versatile."

