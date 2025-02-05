Travis Kelce Says It's a 'Great Honor' to Have Donald Trump at Super Bowl LIX Despite POTUS' Claims He 'Hates' Taylor Swift

"I think you know, no matter who the president is," he added. "I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it's the best country in the world — and that's pretty cool."

Kelce's answer comes as a bit of a surprise after the 78-year-old's repeated insults against the pro football player's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. After the "Cruel Summer" singer endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump told Fox & Friends he was "not a fan" of Swift.