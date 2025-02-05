Travis Kelce Says It's a 'Great Honor' to Have Donald Trump at Super Bowl LIX Despite POTUS' Claims He 'Hates' Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce considers President Donald Trump's attendance at the upcoming Super Bowl to be a "great honor."
During a recent press conference, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said it was "awesome" that a sitting president will be at the Super Bowl for the first time.
"I think you know, no matter who the president is," he added. "I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it's the best country in the world — and that's pretty cool."
Kelce's answer comes as a bit of a surprise after the 78-year-old's repeated insults against the pro football player's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. After the "Cruel Summer" singer endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump told Fox & Friends he was "not a fan" of Swift.
"It was just a question of time... But she’s a very liberal person," he continued in the September 2024 interview. "She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."
A few days later, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and penned: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”
Following the online outburst, The View co-host Ana Navarro joked, “Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left. Taylor Swift broke him.”
As Kelce's comments circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, the NFL star received mixed reactions.
One user wrote, "Trump ripping apart the foundations of our country but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce excited to throw a ball in front of him for a couple hours…"
A second person added, "The disrespect to Taylor," and another replied, "Travis deserves any backlash he gets for that Trump answer idgaf."
A fourth user jabbed, "Literally NO ONE cares what this man thinks. He obviously doesn’t have a great moral compass."
However, others suggested Kelce was sugarcoating his real feelings about the controversial politician to avoid backlash.
A skeptical X user penned, "This is so fake. Trump literally said he hated his girlfriend. So either their relationship is a PR stunt or he’s just lying right to our faces about being excited," and another agreed, "He’s just pandering."
"Kelce pretending to be grateful that the President would be in attendance for the Super Bowl," a third critic chimed in. "You could tell that hurt!"