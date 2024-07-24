Donald Trump Hit With 'Same Age and Coherence Concerns' He Used to Attack Joe Biden After Suffering Memory Lapse Issues
Donald Trump spent much of his 2024 election campaign making snide comments about President Joe Biden's sleepiness and overall cognitive health — but now, the embattled ex-prez, 78, is facing similar criticisms.
Although Trump has regularly been called out for his word flubs and rambling, according to Heather Cox Richardson — a professor of history at Boston College who runs the Letters From an American substack — his memory lapses are getting more noticeable and could be a problem for his campaign.
"His lack of visibility highlights that the Republicans are now on the receiving end of the same age and coherence concerns they had used against Biden," she wrote. "And there might be more attention paid to Trump's lapses now that Biden has stepped aside."
To back up her point, Richardson recalled a recent incident when Trump denied suggesting Jamie Dimon for Treasury Secretary.
During a July 16 interview, Trump revealed he had "a lot of respect for Jamie Dimon," and when asked if he'd think about appointing him Treasury Secretary, he replied, "He is somebody that I would consider, sure."
However, on Tuesday, July 23, he ranted on his Truth Social platform: "I don’t know who said it, or where it came from, perhaps the Radical Left, but I never discussed, or thought of, Jamie Dimon or Larry Fink for Secretary of the Treasury."
As OK! previously reported, the Trump camp is also facing other problems following President Biden's decision to end his campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.
Earlier this week, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough claimed once of Trump's biggest fears was "not having Joe Biden to run against” due to building his campaign around tearing Biden down.
Scarborough added, “If you talk about boxing, he was used to going against Biden, right? So, what have they done? They’ve switched it up — it’s going to be a southpaw now.”
Trump's team is also reportedly concerned J.D. Vance may no longer be the best choice for running mate given the unexpected change in circumstances.
“Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of J.D. Vance — a selection, they acknowledged, that was [born] of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter,” reporter Tim Alberta wrote via social media on July 22.