Donald Trump Hit With 'Same Age and Coherence Concerns' He Used to Attack Joe Biden After Suffering Memory Lapse Issues

Donald Trump spent much of his 2024 election campaign making snide comments about President Joe Biden's sleepiness and overall cognitive health — but now, the embattled ex-prez, 78, is facing similar criticisms.

Although Trump has regularly been called out for his word flubs and rambling, according to Heather Cox Richardson — a professor of history at Boston College who runs the Letters From an American substack — his memory lapses are getting more noticeable and could be a problem for his campaign.