Barack Obama Ramps Up Campaign Appearances for Kamala Harris as He Fears a Donald Trump Win Could Ruin His Legacy: Report

The Chicago native has already recorded 21 videos for the Harris campaign and will continue to do interviews about why the citizens of the United States should vote blue on November 5. Per insiders, if Obama fails to help the Vice President make it over the finish line, he's scared his presidency will be seen as an aberration in the history of American politics.

Obama has never been afraid to speak out against his successor and his controversial ways. During the left-wing politician's speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, he said, "As we gather here tonight, the people deciding this election are asking a simple question. Who will fight for me? Who's thinking about my future, about my children's future, about our future together?"