Barack Obama Ramps Up Campaign Appearances for Kamala Harris as He Fears a Donald Trump Win Could Ruin His Legacy: Report

Photo of Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama will be hitting the road to campaign for Kamala Harris.

By:

Oct. 13 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Barack Obama will be doing everything he can to get Kamala Harris elected President of the United States.

According to insiders, the 44th commander in chief, 63, will be hitting the campaign trail in the coming weeks to support the Democratic nominee, 59, in the last stretch before the election as sources claim Obama fears a Donald Trump win could tarnish his political legacy.

The Chicago native has already recorded 21 videos for the Harris campaign and will continue to do interviews about why the citizens of the United States should vote blue on November 5. Per insiders, if Obama fails to help the Vice President make it over the finish line, he's scared his presidency will be seen as an aberration in the history of American politics.

Obama has never been afraid to speak out against his successor and his controversial ways. During the left-wing politician's speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, he said, "As we gather here tonight, the people deciding this election are asking a simple question. Who will fight for me? Who's thinking about my future, about my children's future, about our future together?"

"One thing is for certain ... Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question," he continued, slamming Trump. "Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."

"It just goes on and on and on!" Obama added. "The other day, I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day. Now, from a neighbor, that's exhausting. From a president, it's just dangerous."

As OK! previously reported, the Republican nominee recently revealed his troubling policy plans if he ends up back in the White House.

"We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America. I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the h--- OUT OF OUR COUNTRY," Trump wrote in a Truth Social update on Friday, October 11.

"No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become POTUS!" he continued. The businessman also said he would try to make it an "automatic ten years in jail with no possibility of parole" if they came back to the U.S., and proposed the death penalty for "any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer."

CNN spoke with sources close to Obama.

