Donald Trump Slams Ron DeSantis' Controversial Response to Hurricane Idalia: 'What a Shame for Florida!'
Donald Trump rarely misses an opportunity to call out political rival Ron DeSantis, from shading his COVID-19 pandemic response to dubbing him "Meatball Ron" — and it was no different when it came to the Florida governor's ongoing management of Hurricane Idalia.
"So now it is learned that Governor Ron DeSanctimonious unnecessarily approved a 20% hike in Florida Electricity Rates, the largest in history (by far!), after taking a 9.5 Million Dollar Campaign Contribution from 'money machine' Florida Power and Light, and subsidiaries," Trump wrote to his Truth Social platform on Thursday, August 31.
"Next up to check out is the Insurance Industry, where DeSanctus gave up the store," he continued. "His campaign and poll numbers have ‘CRASHED’ to a point where it doesn’t much matter anymore, but what a shame for Florida!"
This comes after DeSantis gave a speech that emphasized "supporting the needs of the people who are in harm's way" or otherwise struggling throughout the serious storm, rather than putting the focus on his campaign.
"That has got to triumph over any type of short-term political calculation or any type of positioning," he explained in a clip shared to Ron DeSantis War Room's social media account on Wednesday, August 30. "This is the real deal. You have people’s lives that have been at risk."
Despite their stark political differences, that same day, President Joe Biden also spoke positively of the governor's past hurricane responses in Florida.
"I know this sounds strange, especially how the nature of politics today. But, you know, I was down there when the last major storm (hit)," the 80-year-old POTUS said earlier this week.
"I spent a lot of time with him walking from from community to community, making sure he had what he needed to get it done," he added. "I think he trusts my judgment and my desire to help. And I trust him to be able to suggest this is not about politics, [it is] about taking care of the people of this state."