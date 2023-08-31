Donald Trump Slams Ron DeSantis' Controversial Response to Hurricane Idalia: 'What a Shame for Florida!'

"So now it is learned that Governor Ron DeSanctimonious unnecessarily approved a 20% hike in Florida Electricity Rates, the largest in history (by far!), after taking a 9.5 Million Dollar Campaign Contribution from 'money machine' Florida Power and Light, and subsidiaries," Trump wrote to his Truth Social platform on Thursday, August 31.

"Next up to check out is the Insurance Industry, where DeSanctus gave up the store," he continued. "His campaign and poll numbers have ‘CRASHED’ to a point where it doesn’t much matter anymore, but what a shame for Florida!"