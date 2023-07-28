Ron DeSantis Hints He'd Be Willing to Pardon Donald Trump While Taking Subtle Dig at His Age
Ron DeSantis implied he would be willing to pardon embattled ex-prez Donald Trump if he won the presidency in the upcoming 2024 election during a Friday, July 28, sit-down with Megyn Kelly.
"I'm going to do what's right for the country," he told the conservative political commentator when asked if he'd consider doling out a presidential pardon amid Trump's snowballing legal woes. "I don't think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison. It just doesn't seem like it would be a good thing."
"At the end of the day, it's like, do we want to move forward as a country? Or do we want to be mired in these past controversies?" he continued. "And I think the public wants a fresh start."
DeSantis also spoke out against the so-called "weaponization of the government," pledging to end practices that "really hurt the cause of freedom."
"It's not just about one person, it's about, do we have a rule of law? Or is it just about wielding power against people you don't like?" he added, referring to Trump's ongoing legal issues.
"And so everything that happens in this case and others for me is seen through that prism of a DOJ and FBI that have totally lost their way and they've been weaponized against the public," the politician explained. "I think in DC there's a big problem that we have in terms of being able to get fair trials."
This comes on the heels of rumors that Trump may be slammed with a new indictment related to the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old recently became the first current or former POTUS in U.S. history to be criminally charged after a grand jury voted to indict him in late March in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.
A few months later, Trump was hit with 37 counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago during an August 2022 raid. Charges included willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.
Earlier this week, an additional charge was added after Trump was accused of asking an employee to delete security camera footage at his Florida resort.
"This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung declared of the allegations at the time.
"Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," he concluded.