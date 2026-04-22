Politics Donald Trump Says Apple CEO Tim Cook Had to 'Kiss My A--' in Odd Truth Social Post Source: MEGA Donald Trump posted a lengthy tribute to departing Apple CEO Tim Cook in which he claimed the tech exec kissed his a-- for favors. Lesley Abravanel April 22 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In his latest Truth Social rant on Tuesday, April 21, President Donald Trump claimed that departing Apple CEO Tim Cook once called him during his first term to "kiss my a--.” The remark was part of a tribute following Apple's announcement that Cook would step down as CEO in September 2026 to become executive chairman as longtime employee John Ternus succeeds him. Despite the abrasive phrasing, Trump's overall post was largely celebratory, as he praised Cook as an "incredible guy" who had an "AMAZING career.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump recalled his relationship with Tim Cook via Truth Social.

Trump recalled their relationship began when Cook called him to solve a "fairly large problem" that only a president could fix and wrote that he was "very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to 'kiss my a--.” The 79-year-old POTUS leaned into his own widely mocked history of calling the CEO "Tim Apple," referring to him by that nickname again in the post. "He had a fairly large problem that only I, as President, could fix,” Trump said in the post. “Most people would have paid millions of dollars to a consultant, who I probably would not have known, but who would say that he knew me well. The fees would be paid but the job would not have gotten done. When I got the call I said, wow, it’s Tim Apple (Cook!) calling, how big is that? I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to ‘kiss my a--.'”

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Source: MEGA Cook personally donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee in January 2025 for Trump's second term.

Cook personally donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee in January 2025 for Trump's second term. Beyond the donation, Cook has maintained a cooperative relationship with Trump, gifting him a customized glass plaque on a 24-karat gold stand following a $100 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing. Trump claimed that Apple performed better under Cook’s leadership than it would have if late co-founder Steve Jobs had remained at the helm.

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Source: MEGA Tim Cook will step down from Apple.

“I have always been a big fan of Tim Cook, and likewise, Steve Jobs, but if Steve was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim," he said. He praised Cook for bypassing "expensive consultants" and calling the White House directly to handle issues like tariff exemptions.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he didn't always grant Cook's requests.