Donald Trump Charged 'Millions' for 15-Minute Meetings With Business Executives: Report
President Donald Trump charged millions of dollars for a single 15-minute meeting and privately boasted about making $500 million from rich business executives looking to get into his good favor, according to a new report.
Meredith O’Rourke, Trump’s top fundraiser, said a minutes-long sit down with the recently re-elected commander-in-chief would cost a small fortune.
According to anonymous sources, the half-billion-dollar windfall will reportedly be used "as a rainy-day fund" for Trump.
Executives from the pharmaceutical, healthcare, insurance and technology sectors were among those who handed over millions to show their support at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s election victory. They reportedly joined him for dinner in a "gold-covered, chandeliered dining room just off the lobby."
"Everybody who is anybody went down," said Kathryn Wylde, leader of the nonprofit CEO alliance Partnership for New York City. "It was a proactive effort to not be a target."
After the meetings, Trump would speak publicly about the issues raised.
As OK! previously reported, there is a growing list of wealthy elite who have met with the newly re-elected president following his 2024 electoral victory.
Some higher profile names include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, Facebook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook, who all met and ate with Trump and Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago before the president's inauguration.
Trump took to Truth Social after meeting with Bezos and the other billionaires to write, "Everybody wants to be my friend."
Several big businesses are reportedly hoping to improve their relations with the Trump administration, as many of their companies are currently engaged in antitrust battles with the Federal Trade Commission.
During The New York Times' DealBook Summit, Bezos told the audience he was "optimistic" about Trump's second term, claiming: "He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I'm going to help him. We do have too many regulations in this country."
The meetings between Trump and big tech leaders have led to mixed responses from liberal and conservative voices on social media.
Journalist Mehdi Hasan, a vocal Trump critic, took to X and said: "One after another, the billionaire media and social media bosses — Bezos, Zuckerberg, Soon-Shiong, Benioff — bend the knee to Trump. No wonder Trump himself is bragging about having 'tamed' the US media. For once, he's not lying."
On BlueSky, Senator Bernie Sanders shared: "This is Oligarchy. Since Election Day, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Mark Zuckerberg have become $232 billion richer & are now worth $920 billion combined. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck."
Sources spoke with The Wall Street Journal about Trump charging millions for his meetings.