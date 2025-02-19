Donald Trump Charged 'Millions' for 15-Minute Meetings With Business Executives: Report

According to anonymous sources, the half-billion-dollar windfall will reportedly be used "as a rainy-day fund" for Trump.

Executives from the pharmaceutical, healthcare, insurance and technology sectors were among those who handed over millions to show their support at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s election victory. They reportedly joined him for dinner in a "gold-covered, chandeliered dining room just off the lobby."

"Everybody who is anybody went down," said Kathryn Wylde, leader of the nonprofit CEO alliance Partnership for New York City. "It was a proactive effort to not be a target."

After the meetings, Trump would speak publicly about the issues raised.