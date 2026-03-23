Donald Trump's Emotional Reaction to Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling Raises Health Concerns

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President Donald Trump expressed strong emotions following the Supreme Court's ruling against his global tariff policy. This unexpected decision heightened political tensions and prompted discussions about the president's leadership style and health.

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Source: MEGA The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

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The Supreme Court ruled 6-3, determining that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) when imposing broad tariffs last year. The justices emphasized that the president does not have unlimited power to levy trade penalties without congressional approval.

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Source: MEGA The justices found he exceeded authority under federal law.

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In the wake of the ruling, Trump criticized the decision during a speech from the White House. “To show you how ridiculous the opinion is, however, the court said that I’m not allowed to charge even one dollar. I can’t charge one dollar. Can’t charge a dollar,” he stated. The president argued that the ruling limited his ability to respond to what he called unfair foreign trade practices.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized the decision in a White House speech.

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He continued, asserting, “Certainly not the United States of America, which they should be interested in protecting.” Trump highlighted his ability to impose trade embargoes but expressed frustration at being unable to charge even minimal fees. “How ridiculous is that?” he questioned.

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Source: MEGA The president claims he's in good health.