Donald Trump's Emotional Reaction to Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling Raises Health Concerns
March 23 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump expressed strong emotions following the Supreme Court's ruling against his global tariff policy. This unexpected decision heightened political tensions and prompted discussions about the president's leadership style and health.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3, determining that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) when imposing broad tariffs last year. The justices emphasized that the president does not have unlimited power to levy trade penalties without congressional approval.
In the wake of the ruling, Trump criticized the decision during a speech from the White House. “To show you how ridiculous the opinion is, however, the court said that I’m not allowed to charge even one dollar. I can’t charge one dollar. Can’t charge a dollar,” he stated. The president argued that the ruling limited his ability to respond to what he called unfair foreign trade practices.
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He continued, asserting, “Certainly not the United States of America, which they should be interested in protecting.”
Trump highlighted his ability to impose trade embargoes but expressed frustration at being unable to charge even minimal fees. “How ridiculous is that?” he questioned.
Public reaction to his speech quickly surfaced on social media. One X user described it as “a full meltdown in real time,” while another suggested that Trump should seek medical evaluation, stating, “Trump needs mental checkups in the best hospital.”
Despite these concerns, no medical professionals have publicly commented on the president's health following the speech. Trump's tariffs have already contributed significantly to the national debt, raising fears about the long-term effects on the economy and American industries.