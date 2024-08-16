OK Magazine
Donald Trump to Be Sentenced to Prison in September, Top Legal Expert Predicts

Donald Trump will be sentenced to prison in September, a top legal expert predicts.

Aug. 15 2024

Andrew McCarthy, a Fox News columnist, predicted that Donald Trump will be going to jail very soon.

McCarthy said that Trump won't be behind bars even if gets a custodial sentence on September 18.

Judge Juan Merchan has denied Trump's motion that the judge recuse himself in the case in which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting Trump.

"The Trump defense team has been trying to stave off sentencing. And the lawyers have what, in a normal case, would be real ammunition. On July 1, the U.S. Supreme Court held that presidents (including former presidents) are (a) presumptively immune from criminal prosecution for any official acts taken as president, and (b) absolutely immune if the official acts are core constitutional duties of the chief executive. The Court instructed that this immunity extends not only to charges but to evidence. That means prosecutors are not just barred from alleging official presidential acts as crimes; they are further prohibited from even using such acts as proof offered to establish other crimes," McCarthy wrote in a column for Fox News.

"There is no denying that Bragg’s prosecutors used some of Trump’s official acts to prove their case. Indeed, they called as witnesses two of Trump’s White House staffers. Unsurprisingly then, Trump’s lawyers moved post-trial to have the guilty verdicts thrown out based on the high court’s immunity ruling. Further, they again argued that Merchan should recuse himself. On that score, they claimed the lucrative political work Merchan’s daughter has done for Vice President Kamala Harris should be seen as more significant now that Harris has replaced President Biden as Trump’s Democratic opponent in the upcoming election," he continued.

Merchan now plans to rule on Trump's immunity claim by August 16.

"Most importantly, though, Merchan admonished the parties to prepare for the court to move ahead with the imposition of sentence on September 18. He instructed the lawyers to submit promptly any arguments they intend to make on that subject," the article reads. "If we may read the tea leaves, Merchan has already decided that he will deny Trump’s immunity motion. There is, moreover, a high likelihood that he will impose a prison sentence against Trump right after that."

McCarthy concluded by saying Merchan's "objective" is to help Harris, Trump's rival, refer to the Republican as a "a convicted felon sentenced to prison" from September 18, a time when "Americans will already have started voting in many states, not least the potentially decisive Pennsylvania battleground."

"Prepare for Merchan to deny Trump's immunity claim ... and strap in for sentencing on September 18," he added.

