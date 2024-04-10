'SO UNFAIR!': Former President Donald Trump Complains About Potential Prison Sentence During Crazy Rant
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to go on a series of rants about the looming threat of facing jail time, alongside his typical criticism of law enforcement and unsubstantiated claims of persecution.
"The White House Thugs should not be allowed to have these dangerous and unfair Biden Trials during my campaign for President," Trump ranted to his 6.9 million followers on Truth Social. "All of them, civil and criminal, could have been brought more than three years ago. It is an illegal attack on a Political Opponent. It is Communism at its worst, and Election Interference at its Best. No such thing has ever happened in our Country before."
"On Monday, I will be forced to sit, GAGGED, before a HIGHLY CONFLICTED & CORRUPT JUDGE, whose hatred for me has no bounds. All of these New York and D.C. 'Judges' and Prosecutors have the same MINDSET," he continued. "Nobody but this Soros Prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, wanted to take this ridiculous case."
"All legal scholars say it is a sham," Trump claimed. "BIDEN’S DOJ IS RUNNING THE CASE. Just think of it, these animals want to put the former President of the United States (who got more votes than any sitting President!), & the PARTY’S REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE, IN JAIL, for doing absolutely nothing wrong."
"It is a RUSH TO THE FINISH. SO UNFAIR!"
The ex-prez currently faces 91 criminal charges across four separate indictments, ranging from alleged illegal hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to mishandling classified documents to defrauding the people of the United States over election results in 2020.
Trump has repeatedly denied any criminal wrongdoing and has called every charge against him a "political witch hunt" orchestrated by President Joe Biden and the Democrats to sway the upcoming general election in their favor.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has insisted he hasn't committed any crimes.
The embattled ex-prez paid the adult film star $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 election in order to allegedly keep her from speaking publicly about their 2006 affair. In March 2023, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 criminal counts of falsifying business documents in connection with the payment.
"It’s not a crime. This is not a crime," he told reporters outside of the courtroom. "And when you look at what’s going on outside the streets where violent crime is at an all-time high. I think it’s a very, very — it’s a great double standard."